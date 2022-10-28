Ross Callachan to miss Ross County’s home game against Hearts

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan will miss the visit of Hearts after suffering a hamstring injury during last weekend’s defeat at Kilmarnock.

The former Hamilton player is unlikely to return before the World Cup.

County are still missing midfielder Ben Paton (knee), full-backs Ben Purrington (ankle) and Connor Randall (broken leg), plus attacker Alex Samuel (knee).

Stephen Kingsley appears to have become the latest key man to be added to Hearts’ lengthy injury list after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Thursday’s win over RFS.

Robert Snodgrass returns after being ineligible in Europe, but it remains to be seen if any of Stephen Humphrys (foot), Cammy Devlin (knock) or Peter Haring (concussion) will be fit enough to come back into contention.

Nathaniel Atkinson (foot), Gary Mackay-Steven (knock), Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye Rowles (foot) are still not ready to return, while Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.

