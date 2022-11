The Detroit Pistons have only won two games this season, but Cade Cunningham is becoming a superstar right before our eyes. After a rough start, Cade has dominated the last four games, averaging 27.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. These are not only All-Star numbers but would put Cade Cunningham in the running for All-NBA if he kept it up for the whole season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO