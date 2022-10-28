Read full article on original website
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
State Parks to host information session on extension of crow's nest project
Project will extend walkway from gorge to Prospect Point. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a public information session regarding the expansion of the crow’s nest walkway and viewing platform. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the training room at DeVeaux Woods State Park, 3180 DeVeaux Woods Drive, Niagara Falls. A formal presentation is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Ladder Truck Vote Stalled in Lockport (NY)
Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Oct. 29—Tracks toward fitting the Lockport Fire Department with a brand-new ladder truck hit a roadblock on Wednesday when the Common Council and Mayor Michelle Roman agreed to withdraw a vote that would commit the city to buy the new piece of equipment.
YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveils T-shirt for 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot
YMCA Buffalo Niagara has unveiled the anticipated T-shirt for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot. Organizers said, “This year’s T-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world. The T-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground.”
Grand Island: Supervisor John Whitney Q&A part II
In last week’s Islandwide Dispatch, Town Supervisor John C. Whitney, P.E., revealed he will not seek reelection when his term expires at the end of 2023. He also explained Acquest Development Inc., owner of the property where the proposed Amazon warehouse was to be built, presented the town with a plan to build a 1.1 million-square-foot, one-floor, high-bay warehouse on the site.
Buffalo River Compost & Good Neighbors compost arrange post-Halloween pumpkin collection
Once Halloween comes and goes, what does one do with jack o’ lanterns and other festive pumpkins?. This year, turn them into compost and help regenerate local soil. Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, is partnering with Good Neighbors Compost for a free pumpkin collection event open to the public.
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District impacted by bus driver shortage
A district spokesperson told 7 News that it faced a shortage of 21 bus drivers Monday morning due to unfilled positions and driver absences.
Alexandra Showers named operations manager for Niagara Global Tourism Institute
Niagara Falls native Alexandra Showers has been named operations manager for Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute/TReC. In this role, she will coordinate events, oversee employees, and assist the facility’s customers and clients. Showers has held several positions within the area’s tourism and restaurant industry, and previously served...
15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
A new beginning along a busy stretch of road in Amherst, four new stores open
This grand opening is just part of a new look up and down the boulevard. We spoke with the Town Supervisor about future development plans.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
Buffalo Sabres partnering with ConnectLife for November blood drive
The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with ConnectLife for a monthlong blood drive in November. All presenting donors will receive a voucher good for two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres game. ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for Western New York, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial...
Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
Two teens stable after Saturday night shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
Chamber of Commerce celebrates The Sokody Sales Team with ribbon-cutting
The office of The Sokody Sales team, located at 1939 Grand Island Blvd., is more than just a workplace; it is a place where “work would be considered like home,” said owner Jason Sokody. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated that office, which has been open for...
Aurubis plant in Buffalo lays off employees following cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Aurubis manufacturing plant in Buffalo were laid off following a cyber attack at the company. The company, which is based in Germany, released a statement on its website Friday about the cyber attack on its IT systems. It says this was part of...
History Center to present program on WNY connection to Titanic
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, the Niagara History Center will present “Western New York Connections to the Titanic” at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Niagara History Center Assistant Director Ann Marie Linnabery will relate the history and experiences of local people who sailed on the doomed ocean liner in April of 1912. She will share photos of passengers and accommodations from first class to those traveling in steerage, including a tragic coincidence involving two local men from very different backgrounds.
