ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

State Parks to host information session on extension of crow's nest project

Project will extend walkway from gorge to Prospect Point. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a public information session regarding the expansion of the crow’s nest walkway and viewing platform. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the training room at DeVeaux Woods State Park, 3180 DeVeaux Woods Drive, Niagara Falls. A formal presentation is slated for 6:30 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
firefighternation.com

Ladder Truck Vote Stalled in Lockport (NY)

Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Oct. 29—Tracks toward fitting the Lockport Fire Department with a brand-new ladder truck hit a roadblock on Wednesday when the Common Council and Mayor Michelle Roman agreed to withdraw a vote that would commit the city to buy the new piece of equipment.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveils T-shirt for 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has unveiled the anticipated T-shirt for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot. Organizers said, “This year’s T-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world. The T-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island: Supervisor John Whitney Q&A part II

In last week’s Islandwide Dispatch, Town Supervisor John C. Whitney, P.E., revealed he will not seek reelection when his term expires at the end of 2023. He also explained Acquest Development Inc., owner of the property where the proposed Amazon warehouse was to be built, presented the town with a plan to build a 1.1 million-square-foot, one-floor, high-bay warehouse on the site.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Alexandra Showers named operations manager for Niagara Global Tourism Institute

Niagara Falls native Alexandra Showers has been named operations manager for Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute/TReC. In this role, she will coordinate events, oversee employees, and assist the facility’s customers and clients. Showers has held several positions within the area’s tourism and restaurant industry, and previously served...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY

For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo Sabres partnering with ConnectLife for November blood drive

The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with ConnectLife for a monthlong blood drive in November. All presenting donors will receive a voucher good for two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres game. ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for Western New York, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens stable after Saturday night shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

History Center to present program on WNY connection to Titanic

At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, the Niagara History Center will present “Western New York Connections to the Titanic” at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Niagara History Center Assistant Director Ann Marie Linnabery will relate the history and experiences of local people who sailed on the doomed ocean liner in April of 1912. She will share photos of passengers and accommodations from first class to those traveling in steerage, including a tragic coincidence involving two local men from very different backgrounds.
LOCKPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy