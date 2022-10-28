WB City Council OKs health insurance contract with Highmark [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]

Read full article on original website
State Department Of Health’s updated regulations to improve care for residents in skilled nursing facilities clear major hurdle
HARRISBURG, PA – Regulations that govern care for residents of skilled nursing facilities are on track to be updated for the first time in nearly 25 years following a meeting Friday in Harrisburg where Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson explained the benefits of the regulations to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC), which unanimously approved the regulations, and stakeholders.
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
EDITORIAL: Study confirms that paying people not to work was a terrible idea
Las Vegas Review-Journal (NV) It was obvious at the time, but a recent study should remove all doubt. The government paying people not to work is a terrible idea. has released a paper on pandemic unemployment benefits, focusing on effects by age group. In spring 2020, enhanced unemployment benefits made sense. The federal government urged people to stay home. In many states, including.
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage
Monona -based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its. Medicare...
Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
WGAL
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
EPA awards 11 Pennsylvania school districts $34.6M to purchase clean buses
Pennsylvania recently awarded 11 school districts $34.6 million in EPA Clean School Bus Program grants to purchase 89 clean school buses. The funding is through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes $5 billion for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years. “Thousands of school buses transport students to and from school […] The post EPA awards 11 Pennsylvania school districts $34.6M to purchase clean buses appeared first on Transportation Today.
Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
Bright Health insurer will discontinue individual and family coverage in Florida [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Bright Health will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act markets across the country, including. About 300,000 people in the state will be affected, with the majority of them in. South Florida. . The retreat from the individual and family plans...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Magazine Law Group Commits to Representing Homeowners in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- To help fellow Floridians get their lives back together in the wake of Hurricane Ian,. has officially announced it will be directing its considerable legal resources towards representing those families whose homes were damaged in the hurricane. Primarily,. Magazine Law Group. will relentlessly advocate for homeowners whose insurance...
Insurance claims still possible for Hurricane Ida damage, even if your carrier went bankrupt
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Property owners, homeowner and commercial, who sustained damage from Hurricane Ida still have nearly a year to file or reopen insurance claims. Such claims apply to first-party policies, which must include the property owner's name on it, attorney. Joey LaHatte. said. The prescriptive period for...
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion
This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing
A fight between two men in the area of South Main Street on Friday in Wilkes-Barre ended with both men being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the two men were engaged in a fight at the location. That fight escalated as both men began stabbing each other. Two men were rushed to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but at this time, have not filed any charges. The post Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help
Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Ian provides Florida the opportunity to get it right
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) If Florida defaults to its 20th-century model of real. a disregard for nature, and hodgepodge development plans. – or no planning at all – we will become a much less desirable place to live or move to. Each week the estimated cost of all. the...
Troy Miller: We don't need more Medicare Advantage champions
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) Almost everyone has heard of “Medicare Advantage,” the program offering Medicare benefits administered by corporate health insurers. Maybe you’ve seen the endless stream of commercials with celebrities like. Joe Namath. ,. William Shatner. or. Jimmy Walker. . Maybe a parent or grandparent has...
