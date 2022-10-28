WB City Council OKs health insurance contract with Highmark [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]

A fight between two men in the area of South Main Street on Friday in Wilkes-Barre ended with both men being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the two men were engaged in a fight at the location. That fight escalated as both men began stabbing each other. Two men were rushed to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but at this time, have not filed any charges. The post Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO