KWCH.com

Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? In College Hill for Halloween

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Early satellite voting begins Tuesday in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting at satellite locations in Sedgwick County begins Tuesday. Any Sedgwick County voter can cast their ballot early at one of the 16 Early Vote Centers mentioned below, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Voting confusion after text messages gave wrong polling information

WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
kaynewscow.com

Yahola sentenced, arraignment set for Howe in Wood murder case

NEWKIRK — The pair charged in the murder of Shawn Wood appeared in Kay County District Court last week. Martha Elisabet Yahola, 35, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea to a charge of conspiracy to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm or death. She was...
PONCA CITY, OK
KWCH.com

Missing 6-year-old girl found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said a 6-year-old girl who had been missing for more than six hours has been found safe. Police said around 2:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call in the 400 block of W Central at the Water’s Edge apartments. A 911 caller reported waking up from a nap to find their 6-year-old granddaughter missing from their apartment. Officers, with assistance from the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, began conducting an extensive search to locate the child.
WICHITA, KS

