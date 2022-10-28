Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD “FLOCK” technology
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a Kechi Police lieutenant was arrested for using the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) FLOCK license plate reader system to track his estranged wife, FactFinder 12 wanted to know who has access to the system. Technically, a citizen is monitored by the system any time...
KWCH.com
Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? In College Hill for Halloween
KWCH.com
Early satellite voting begins Tuesday in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting at satellite locations in Sedgwick County begins Tuesday. Any Sedgwick County voter can cast their ballot early at one of the 16 Early Vote Centers mentioned below, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
KWCH.com
Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse
KWCH.com
Voting confusion after text messages gave wrong polling information
Arkansas City man arrested for passing counterfeit bills
A man has been arrested, suspected of passing fake bills in the Arkansas City area.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
KWCH.com
Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
KAKE TV
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
KAKE TV
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
kfdi.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate found dead at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility as 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill. The sheriff’s office said he was booked in custody on August 23, 2022, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.
kaynewscow.com
Yahola sentenced, arraignment set for Howe in Wood murder case
NEWKIRK — The pair charged in the murder of Shawn Wood appeared in Kay County District Court last week. Martha Elisabet Yahola, 35, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea to a charge of conspiracy to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm or death. She was...
KWCH.com
Missing 6-year-old girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said a 6-year-old girl who had been missing for more than six hours has been found safe. Police said around 2:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call in the 400 block of W Central at the Water’s Edge apartments. A 911 caller reported waking up from a nap to find their 6-year-old granddaughter missing from their apartment. Officers, with assistance from the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, began conducting an extensive search to locate the child.
