Alaska State

InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation related COLAs hit retirement contribution, other tax limits

The Consumer Price Index's reading of inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and has only come down slightly, to 8.2%, in the latest reading for September. This inflation trend has certainly been hard on pocketbooks, but there may be some positive impacts to be found in the fact that certain government benefits and many limits in the tax code are indexed to inflation. Low inflation in the past have often left these changes off our radar because they were happening slowly. Not so for 2023. Here are some of the significant changes to note, and to plan for in the coming year.
InsuranceNewsNet

Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Reviewing changes to insurance rates

In the middle of a public hearing last summer, after several insurance companies had proposed double-digit rate increases on their health care plans, Attorney General. posed a series of questions that summed up the concerns of many who gathered at the state's. Legislative Office Building. that day. "My understanding is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. ®, a leader in the sale of fixed index annuities, has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest...
IOWA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030

By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s...
InsuranceNewsNet

Liz Weston: What are your employee benefits really worth?

Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn’t always easy. You may need to do a little digging to find how much your employer contributes toward health...
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds

Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
InsuranceNewsNet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins, Announce Investigation of Cigna Group Insurance (now New York Life)’s Handling of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims

Families who have experienced a denial of assisted living facility coverage for their loved ones are encouraged to contact us. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“GPM”), a leading national consumer rights law firm, along with the. Law Offices of Sean K. Collins. (“SKC”) a leading national insurance benefits law firm, today...
InsuranceNewsNet

NYC warns that active city workers could have to pay for health insurance if Medicare Advantage push fails [New York Daily News]

New York Daily News, The (NY) Mayor Adams’ administration is considering making active municipal employees pay for their health insurance premiums if its controversial effort to shift the city’s retired workforce into a privatized Medicare plan falls apart, the. Daily News. has learned. Saddling active municipal workers with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Modulation of advertisement display based on vehicle operation data (USPTO 11468476): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Lundsgaard, Soren K. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468476 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Improvements in media playback technology has given users a voracious appetite for media content. While users may have previously been limited to what they owned on physical media (e.g., compact disks), users now often expect broad, largely unrestricted access to music, whether as stored on personal devices (e.g., their smartphones) or as streamed over a network (e.g., the Internet). To account for licensing costs, such music may be offered to users for a monthly subscription fee, at a per-song cost, or the like. For example, a user might pay a company a monthly subscription fee to download songs to their mobile device, which they may then play with or without access to the Internet (e.g., when driving in an area with poor cellular Internet service).
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Mark Farrah Associates Assessed the 2023 Competitive Medicare Advantage Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis presenting a brief assessment of the 2023 Medicare market landscape. MFA used plan information detail presented in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, a subscription based dataset providing customers easy access to competitive Medicare.gov benefits data and Star Quality Ratings. With the 2023 Annual Election Period (AEP) well underway, health plans invested in Medicare Advantage (MA) business have been eagerly marketing their products to attract more seniors.
MCMURRAY, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

EDITORIAL: Study confirms that paying people not to work was a terrible idea

Las Vegas Review-Journal (NV) It was obvious at the time, but a recent study should remove all doubt. The government paying people not to work is a terrible idea. has released a paper on pandemic unemployment benefits, focusing on effects by age group. In spring 2020, enhanced unemployment benefits made sense. The federal government urged people to stay home. In many states, including.
NEVADA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

