Over Two in Five Americans with Health Insurance Avoided Medical Care Because They Feared Insurance Wouldn't Cover the Cost
Even with insurance, 32% said price prevented them from taking the full dose of a prescription. /PRNewswire/ -- The number of Americans with health insurance coverage has significantly increased since the Affordable Care Act began, but cost is still an obstacle for many when it comes to getting the care they need.
Inflation related COLAs hit retirement contribution, other tax limits
The Consumer Price Index's reading of inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and has only come down slightly, to 8.2%, in the latest reading for September. This inflation trend has certainly been hard on pocketbooks, but there may be some positive impacts to be found in the fact that certain government benefits and many limits in the tax code are indexed to inflation. Low inflation in the past have often left these changes off our radar because they were happening slowly. Not so for 2023. Here are some of the significant changes to note, and to plan for in the coming year.
Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of...
Reviewing changes to insurance rates
In the middle of a public hearing last summer, after several insurance companies had proposed double-digit rate increases on their health care plans, Attorney General. posed a series of questions that summed up the concerns of many who gathered at the state's. Legislative Office Building. that day. "My understanding is...
American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. ®, a leader in the sale of fixed index annuities, has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest...
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030
By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
Health insurance companies overpay for some hospital radiology services: Radiological Society of North America
- Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the. “Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating price with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans,” said study co-author. Ge Bai. ,...
Benjamin Bomhoff Wins Award for “CTO of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. is the recipient of the “CTO of the Year” award at Excellence in Insurance Innovation. The Excellence in Insurance Innovation awards ceremony took place in. Las Vegas. and recognized the...
Bright Health insurer will discontinue individual and family coverage in Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Bright Health will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act markets across the country, including. About 300,000 people in the state will be affected, with the majority of them in. South Florida. . The retreat from the individual and family plans...
Trawick International Wins 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year. The award-winning innovation is focused on high-altitude climbers and can be found in. Trawick International's. SafeTreker,...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s...
Liz Weston: What are your employee benefits really worth?
Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn’t always easy. You may need to do a little digging to find how much your employer contributes toward health...
Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds
Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins, Announce Investigation of Cigna Group Insurance (now New York Life)’s Handling of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims
Families who have experienced a denial of assisted living facility coverage for their loved ones are encouraged to contact us. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“GPM”), a leading national consumer rights law firm, along with the. Law Offices of Sean K. Collins. (“SKC”) a leading national insurance benefits law firm, today...
NYC warns that active city workers could have to pay for health insurance if Medicare Advantage push fails [New York Daily News]
New York Daily News, The (NY) Mayor Adams’ administration is considering making active municipal employees pay for their health insurance premiums if its controversial effort to shift the city’s retired workforce into a privatized Medicare plan falls apart, the. Daily News. has learned. Saddling active municipal workers with...
Patent Issued for Modulation of advertisement display based on vehicle operation data (USPTO 11468476): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Lundsgaard, Soren K. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468476 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Improvements in media playback technology has given users a voracious appetite for media content. While users may have previously been limited to what they owned on physical media (e.g., compact disks), users now often expect broad, largely unrestricted access to music, whether as stored on personal devices (e.g., their smartphones) or as streamed over a network (e.g., the Internet). To account for licensing costs, such music may be offered to users for a monthly subscription fee, at a per-song cost, or the like. For example, a user might pay a company a monthly subscription fee to download songs to their mobile device, which they may then play with or without access to the Internet (e.g., when driving in an area with poor cellular Internet service).
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed the 2023 Competitive Medicare Advantage Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis presenting a brief assessment of the 2023 Medicare market landscape. MFA used plan information detail presented in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, a subscription based dataset providing customers easy access to competitive Medicare.gov benefits data and Star Quality Ratings. With the 2023 Annual Election Period (AEP) well underway, health plans invested in Medicare Advantage (MA) business have been eagerly marketing their products to attract more seniors.
eHealth Survey Highlights Why Medicare Beneficiaries Should Review Their Coverage Options This Annual Enrollment Period
53% are enrolled in the same coverage they had three years ago, despite life changes suggesting they may need a new plan. 36% do not know Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is happening right now. SANTA CLARA, Calif. ,. Oct. 31, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading...
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
EDITORIAL: Study confirms that paying people not to work was a terrible idea
Las Vegas Review-Journal (NV) It was obvious at the time, but a recent study should remove all doubt. The government paying people not to work is a terrible idea. has released a paper on pandemic unemployment benefits, focusing on effects by age group. In spring 2020, enhanced unemployment benefits made sense. The federal government urged people to stay home. In many states, including.
