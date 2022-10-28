ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Does The Lead Warning On Candy Mean?

Candy is a paradox. A thrill for children and adults alike, candy is often seen with vibrant colors and fruity flavors that can attract even the most miserable of taste buds. According to the National Confectioners Association, candy sales climbed to £36.9 billion in the U.S in 2021, with $21.1 billion of that accounted for by chocolate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Costco Chicken Patties Are Recalled Due To Plastic Contamination

Feeding a family is hard. Feeding a family on a budget is even harder. That's one of the reasons why so many people obsess over Costco — shoppers love Costco's really low prices. But now, an easy and affordable chicken product at Costco has been recalled, throwing a wrench into many a plan for easy weeknight meals and lunches. Costco's Foster Farms fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties have been recalled for a scary reason, and because the product in question is frozen and has a best-by date of August 2023, some are worried that people might not realize they're in possession of the recalled product until it's too late.
UTAH STATE
Mashed

Mashed

146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy