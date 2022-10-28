One Hospitalized after DUI Wrong-Way Collision near Broadway. PLACERVILLE, CA (October 31, 2022) – Letiziya-Nataliya Lua was arrested and Jose Pena-Cardona was hurt in a DUI crash on Highway 50. The collision happened just after 8:00 p.m., near Broadway on Sunday. For DUI related reasons, Lua was driving a Nissan Altima west in the eastbound lanes of the highway. As a result, her Nissan collided with an oncoming Ford F-350 nearly head-on. The Ford driver, Jose Pena-Cardona, sustained minor injuries from the incident. Meanwhile, paramedics transported Lua to Marshall Hospital for further treatment. Later, Placerville officials booked Letiziya-Nataliya Lua into jail for suspected DUI. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties. At this time, an active investigation to determine more information is still currently underway. Thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination are essential in operating a vehicle safely. Never drive while impaired as the consequences can be devastating for you and for others. You can always request an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi service instead.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO