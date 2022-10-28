Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Jose Pena-Cardona Injured, Letiziya-Nataliya Lua Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 50 [Placerville, CA]
One Hospitalized after DUI Wrong-Way Collision near Broadway. PLACERVILLE, CA (October 31, 2022) – Letiziya-Nataliya Lua was arrested and Jose Pena-Cardona was hurt in a DUI crash on Highway 50. The collision happened just after 8:00 p.m., near Broadway on Sunday. For DUI related reasons, Lua was driving a Nissan Altima west in the eastbound lanes of the highway. As a result, her Nissan collided with an oncoming Ford F-350 nearly head-on. The Ford driver, Jose Pena-Cardona, sustained minor injuries from the incident. Meanwhile, paramedics transported Lua to Marshall Hospital for further treatment. Later, Placerville officials booked Letiziya-Nataliya Lua into jail for suspected DUI. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties. At this time, an active investigation to determine more information is still currently underway. Thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination are essential in operating a vehicle safely. Never drive while impaired as the consequences can be devastating for you and for others. You can always request an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi service instead.
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to residents in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento. People who light their fireplaces without checking […]
KCRA.com
Video: Out-of-control SUV plows into East Sacramento bridal gown business, takes off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sophia Santiago has a philosophy about being in the bridal gown business. "When you're looking for your dress, you're not just looking for your dress — you're looking for your shop," said Santiago, manager of Onyx Bridal in East Sacramento. "It really helps enhance your experience."
2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
Rider on motorized scooter significantly injured in Vacaville crash, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 37-year-old rider of a motorized scooter was injured after being involved in a crash on Alamo Drive in Vacaville, police said in a Sunday morning Facebook post. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the area of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive where...
Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday. Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about. According to police, the student was […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police: Man killed following crash, shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after Sacramento police found him with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle Sunday afternoon. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. Sacramento police officers were called to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Savannah Drive...
Fox40
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all Interstate 80 lanes near Dixon
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 blocked all lanes of traffic for about an hour Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said six cars were involved in the crash in a westbound lane near Dixon Avenue around 6:00 a.m. CHP said some of the vehicles’ occupants...
Sacramento Police investigating attempted robberies of C.K. McClatchy High School students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two attempted robberies in the past week targeted students of Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School, the school's principal Andrea Egan said in a letter to parents. In her letter, Egan said that on two separate occasions in the past week, students walking in the neighborhood surrounding...
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police investigating crash involving man who was shot and killed
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man that was shot while he was driving. The incident occurred around 12 pm on Sunday. This is the third incident in the past week involving a shooting into a vehicle. On Thursday afternoon the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department was investigating...
Lincoln retirement community on alert after armed robbery
LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His...
Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies
YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police release body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento Police Department released body camera video of the officer-involved shooting that took place in Elk Grove on October 11, 2022. In the video, the suspect is shown holding a gun and refuses officers’ commands to drop the gun. The following is a press release from the Sacramento...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Crash Occurs on Sacramento I-80
Two Vehicle Major Injury Crash Reported Near Truxel Road. A major injury crash occurred in Sacramento on October 27 when two vehicles collided. The accident occurred around 4:51 p.m. along eastbound I-80 just east of the northbound Truxel Road on-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and an SUV and that both vehicles ended up in the center divider, blocking the number one and two lanes.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
