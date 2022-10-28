ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mario Manzo
4d ago

BFD, this loser is desperate for attention. It’s actually sad and pathetic.

Washington Examiner

Kari Lake has slight edge in Arizona governor’s race, poll shows

(The Center Square) – If a recent poll has it right, then Kari Lake will be the next governor of Arizona. The Republican nominee holds a two-point lead in an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights. The poll shows that 49% of likely voters say they plan to support Lake, while 47% back Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee. Four percent of voters told the pollsters that they remained undecided. The poll has a four-point margin of error.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Poll: Most Arizona races too close to call before election

Arizona’s election races are close up and down the ballot, according to the newest and last poll of likely voters before the election from OH Predictive Insights. The firm polled 600 people last week, through calls and texts. Almost all the polls showed results within the 4% margin of...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos

Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. A state with a reputation for “rugged individualism,” most people associate its politics with the John ``Maverick” McCain and wide-ranging views. But in recent years, it’s ground zero for election lies and direct threats to democracy. Former Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett says of the state’s diverse makeup, “this amalgamation of all these different cultures creates this opportunity for populism. But the populism streak is being preyed upon by the political parties.”Oct. 29, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona politicians react to violent attack on Paul Pelosi

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident is raising additional questions about the safety of political leaders and their families. With the Arizona general election less than two weeks away, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE

