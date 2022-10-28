Read full article on original website
Mario Manzo
4d ago
BFD, this loser is desperate for attention. It’s actually sad and pathetic.
NBC News
Arizona GOP nominee Kari Lake mocks attack on Paul Pelosi
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake mocked the attack on Paul Pelosi during a campaign event. Lake said Pelosi’s house “doesn’t have a lot of protection.”Nov. 1, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake has slight edge in Arizona governor’s race, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a recent poll has it right, then Kari Lake will be the next governor of Arizona. The Republican nominee holds a two-point lead in an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights. The poll shows that 49% of likely voters say they plan to support Lake, while 47% back Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee. Four percent of voters told the pollsters that they remained undecided. The poll has a four-point margin of error.
Former President Obama coming to Arizona to campaign for Katie Hobbs
With Arizona gubernatorial elections only a week away, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is pulling out all the stops she can to earn votes.
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
MSNBC
Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Trump-backed, election denying GOP challenger Matthew DePerno and the state of her campaign after a weekend rally headlined by President Barack Obama.Nov. 1, 2022.
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Tucson, Arizona CNN — Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. “Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?” he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson.
kjzz.org
Poll: Most Arizona races too close to call before election
Arizona’s election races are close up and down the ballot, according to the newest and last poll of likely voters before the election from OH Predictive Insights. The firm polled 600 people last week, through calls and texts. Almost all the polls showed results within the 4% margin of...
KTAR.com
Twitter CEO Elon Musk part of Arizona GOP candidate Mark Finchem’s account unlocking
PHOENIX — New Twitter CEO and “Chief Twit” Elon Musk has made many headlines since his takeover of the massive social media company. On Monday, Musk made news when he responded to claims that Arizona Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem had been “blocked” one week before the election.
MSNBC
Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos
Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway
Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has referred a total of 10 potential voter intimidation complaints to law enforcement. In some instances, voters have been photographed, filmed and followed. And some Republican officials have encouraged this behavior. Hobbs spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about these voter intimidation tactics, what’s at stake if Republican election deniers win in November, and the recent break in at her campaign office.Oct. 30, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona
Ali Velshi is in Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections. A state with a reputation for “rugged individualism,” most people associate its politics with the John ``Maverick” McCain and wide-ranging views. But in recent years, it’s ground zero for election lies and direct threats to democracy. Former Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett says of the state’s diverse makeup, “this amalgamation of all these different cultures creates this opportunity for populism. But the populism streak is being preyed upon by the political parties.”Oct. 29, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona politicians react to violent attack on Paul Pelosi
While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident is raising additional questions about the safety of political leaders and their families. With the Arizona general election less than two weeks away, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says its headquarters in Phoenix was broken into. Katie Hobbs camping manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement that a break-in occurred earlier in the week at the headquarters. "Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with...
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
