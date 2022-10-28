Read full article on original website
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa.
