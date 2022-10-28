Jose Rodriguez Medina, 79, born March 15, 1943 in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico to Antonio Rodriguez and Pura Medina, passed away October 13, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Jose lived in Puerto Rico until the age of 27 and moved to Chicago, Illinois where he met his precious wife Elaine Rodriguez and were married 6 months later. Two years later they moved back to Puerto Rico to grow their family and build a successful car dealership business. In 1981 the family moved back to the United States, where they lived in Chicago, Illinois, then Miami, Florida and spent his last 5 years in Ocala, Florida. He loved all things cars and especially car antiques. He loved to watch baseball games in his spare-time and serve our mighty Lord in church. Jose will always be remembered as having a tremendous sense of humor.

