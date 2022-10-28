Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Kimberly Diane Gore
Kimberly Diane Gore, age 57, of Ocala, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1965 in Madison, Florida a daughter to the late Ben Breven Merritt, Jr and Evelyn Marie (Lee) Coleman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a nephew Bradley Dean Merritt.
ocala-news.com
Pamela M. Reed
Pamela M. Reed, age 73, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Pamela was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1949 to the late Marlyn and Jeanne (Birch) Stayner. Pam was a teacher’s aide and enjoyed working with kids. Her “Happy Place” was kayaking on the...
ocala-news.com
Richard P. Thomas
Richard P. Thomas, 93, of Ocala, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10th, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 9, 1929 in Johnstown Pennsylvania to Julia Bishop Thomas and Howard Thomas. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Helen Reid and Robert Thomas.
ocala-news.com
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
James Wallace Whigham
James Wallace Whigham, age 77, of Laurel, MS, passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 19, 2022 at home in Ocala, FL. He was born on November 3, 1944 to his parents, William Allen Whigham and Coreen Whigham in Mobile, AL. He was a Master Carpenter and Woodworker in his...
ocala-news.com
Marcus Wade Perryman
Marcus Wade Perryman, of Belleview, FL, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. He was only 50 years old. Family and friends are both devastated and shocked by his death. Marcus was born on May 24, 1972 in Americus, GA. In addition to his parents, Buddy and Brenda of Ocklawaha, FL, Marcus leaves behind his son, Marcus Kyle Perryman of Ocala, Florida, and his sister and nephews, Serena (Perryman), Piercen, and Teague Mendola of Kansas.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Skies Of Ocala
Ocala has beautiful skies all year long, especially during evening hours. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
ocala-news.com
Mark Scott Kirby
Mark Scott Kirby, 63, of Dunnellon, passed away October 16, 2022. He was born June 12, 1959 in Middletown, OH to James and Katherine (Smallwood) Kirby. He loved to fish and decorate for Christmas. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Trent of Carlisle, OH, and friend, Tonda Payne.
ocala-news.com
Dakota Wayne Lynch
Dakota Wayne Lynch, age 23, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Dakota was born in Gainesville, Florida on April 2, 1999 to James and Jessica (Bell) Lynch. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Dakota was a gun collector and loved 4 wheeling and ATV’s....
ocala-news.com
Evangelyn G. Nylin
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rev. Evangelyn G. Nylin, our loving and devoted aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 19, 2022. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Timber Ridge Nursing Center in Ocala, Florida. She was in her 99th year. Born...
ocala-news.com
Jose Rodriguez Medina
Jose Rodriguez Medina, 79, born March 15, 1943 in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico to Antonio Rodriguez and Pura Medina, passed away October 13, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Jose lived in Puerto Rico until the age of 27 and moved to Chicago, Illinois where he met his precious wife Elaine Rodriguez and were married 6 months later. Two years later they moved back to Puerto Rico to grow their family and build a successful car dealership business. In 1981 the family moved back to the United States, where they lived in Chicago, Illinois, then Miami, Florida and spent his last 5 years in Ocala, Florida. He loved all things cars and especially car antiques. He loved to watch baseball games in his spare-time and serve our mighty Lord in church. Jose will always be remembered as having a tremendous sense of humor.
ocala-news.com
New Year, New Me annual 5K returning to Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual New Year, New Me 5K race will return in January to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual 5K race will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 7...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident says women’s healthcare is in crisis
Women’s healthcare is in crisis. To some degree, I’m sure this is happening everywhere, but it is extreme in Marion County. I delivered a baby last January at Advent and was forced into an unnecessary C-section. I was injured by a student who preformed an epidural without my consent. After the traumatic experience, I started to research what could have been done differently, and it was sickening to learn all of the things that should have been done differently.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after performing wheelies on dirt bike, fleeing from MCSO deputy
A 23-year-old Belleview man riding a dirt bike was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had spotted him performing wheelies on Highway 475. On Friday, October 28, the MCSO deputy observed a dirt bike that was traveling northbound on Highway 475 in Marion...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Customer Service Office implements new hours of operation on November 1
The City of Ocala’s Customer Service Office, which is located at 201 SE 3rd Street, will have new hours of operation beginning on Tuesday, November 1. The first-floor lobby at the building will be open on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of the city’s observed holiday schedule.
ocala-news.com
Final week to catch Dracula at Ocala Civic Theatre
This is the final week to see the stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel Dracula at the Ocala Civic Theatre, and tickets are still available. Set in England during the 1890s, a young woman named Lucy is attacked by a mysterious illness that leaves her terrorized by nightmares, and a specialist named Dr. Van Helsing is summoned. Van Helsing believes that Lucy is the victim of a certain infamous vampire: Count Dracula of Transylvania.
ocala-news.com
One dead, two others seriously injured in head-on collision on State Road 40
One person was killed, and two others sustained serious injuries, in a head-on collision that occurred on State Road 40 in Marion County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 3:05 p.m., a 29-year-old woman from Deltona was traveling westbound on State Road 40, near NE 125th Terrace Road, in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the vehicle was in the westbound lane in a “tight grouping” with other traffic.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 2-year-old girl
(Update: At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office advised that two-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner has been located and is safe.) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered two-year-old girl. According to a...
Comments / 0