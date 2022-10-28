ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen gives positive update on Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning

Through the first half of the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have been wrestling with similar poor injury luck to last year. With several players having already missed multiple days of training camp and now regular season contests, it’s a gem to see good injury news. But that is what Saints head coach Dennis Allen had for New Orleans media Monday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

It's do-or-die time for Ole Miss at the SEC Soccer Tournament

It's deja vu all over again for the Ole Miss soccer team today. The Rebels (9-6-3, 3-6-1 SEC) open the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., today at 1 p.m. against the LSU Tigers (9-3-6, 4-2-4 SEC). The Rebels and Tigers just faced off in Baton Rouge on Thursday with LSU taking a 4-1 win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy