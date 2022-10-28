Read full article on original website
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
Alabama at Ole Miss: Week 11 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 6-ranked Alabama’s road game against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 12, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fourth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call.
Dennis Allen gives positive update on Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning
Through the first half of the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have been wrestling with similar poor injury luck to last year. With several players having already missed multiple days of training camp and now regular season contests, it’s a gem to see good injury news. But that is what Saints head coach Dennis Allen had for New Orleans media Monday afternoon.
Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Game Time Set
The Ole Miss Rebels announced the start time for their most anticipated home game of the season versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Photos from Tiger Walk before the Arkansas game
Here are the best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk.
It's do-or-die time for Ole Miss at the SEC Soccer Tournament
It's deja vu all over again for the Ole Miss soccer team today. The Rebels (9-6-3, 3-6-1 SEC) open the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., today at 1 p.m. against the LSU Tigers (9-3-6, 4-2-4 SEC). The Rebels and Tigers just faced off in Baton Rouge on Thursday with LSU taking a 4-1 win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
