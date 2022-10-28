ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle Sunday morning at Spring House Road and Spring Wood Drive. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Police seek to identify man accused of breaking into fire company

WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is on the loose after allegedly breaking into a fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company, one man broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. West Mahanoy Township Police are investigating. Anyone who...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Investigation continues after deadly plane crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are preparing to resume their investigation into a deadly plane crash, as two people on board died in the weekend tragedy. While investigators are still not identifying the victims, we do know more about their final minutes alive. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed the crumpled wreckage […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly plane crash investigation continues in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators spent the day circling what remains of the single-engine plane that crashed on Doran's farm in Hanover Township. "While we're here, we're going to be collecting the wreckage and documenting the wreckage today and then recovering it to Delaware where we will do a fuller investigation and layout," said Lynn Spencer, NTSB Air Safety Investigator.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Police investigating deadly morning crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton Police, one person has died after a single motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Scranton Expressway Saturday morning.   According to the Lackawanna Coroner, the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified 42-year-old woman from Scranton, was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.   […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Man faces charges after pulling loaded gun at auto service workers

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Pike County man is facing charges stemming from an incident at a Monroe County business Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, who hasn't been identified other than to say he's from Bushkill, brandished a loaded revolver at workers at the Pocono Auto Service Center in Middle Smithfield Township and allegedly told them how he was going to quote 'shoot them'.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy