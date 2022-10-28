Read full article on original website
Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim who died in the fatal crash at routes 512 and 248 on Monday morning. Mark Allen Beers, 55, of Nazareth, died after his Kia Forte collided with a Dodge Ram just before 5 a.m. on Monday in Bath, authorities said. Beers was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said.
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)
UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver
A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle Sunday morning at Spring House Road and Spring Wood Drive. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOLF
Police seek to identify man accused of breaking into fire company
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is on the loose after allegedly breaking into a fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company, one man broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. West Mahanoy Township Police are investigating. Anyone who...
Investigation continues after deadly plane crash in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are preparing to resume their investigation into a deadly plane crash, as two people on board died in the weekend tragedy. While investigators are still not identifying the victims, we do know more about their final minutes alive. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed the crumpled wreckage […]
Deadly plane crash investigation continues in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators spent the day circling what remains of the single-engine plane that crashed on Doran's farm in Hanover Township. "While we're here, we're going to be collecting the wreckage and documenting the wreckage today and then recovering it to Delaware where we will do a fuller investigation and layout," said Lynn Spencer, NTSB Air Safety Investigator.
Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
WNEP-TV 16
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
A fire in Schuylkill County ruined several businesses and forced more than a dozen people from their homes. Newswatch16's Claire Alfree shows us the aftermath.
Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
Police investigating deadly morning crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton Police, one person has died after a single motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Scranton Expressway Saturday morning. According to the Lackawanna Coroner, the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified 42-year-old woman from Scranton, was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times. […]
WOLF
Man faces charges after pulling loaded gun at auto service workers
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Pike County man is facing charges stemming from an incident at a Monroe County business Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, who hasn't been identified other than to say he's from Bushkill, brandished a loaded revolver at workers at the Pocono Auto Service Center in Middle Smithfield Township and allegedly told them how he was going to quote 'shoot them'.
2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
Monroe County DA finds no criminal negligence in UGI gas main rupture that killed a woman in 2020
After nearly two years, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has determined that there was no criminal negligence involved in a natural gas main burst that killed 33-year-old Ana Abreu. On Christmas Day in 2020, Abreu and three others — Abreu’s husband, their two-month-old child and an extended family...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane...
