Daily Advocate
Van Frank honored at Hometown Holiday Horse Parade
GREENVILLE — This year has seen its share of milestones and celebrations for Roger Van Frank. Van Frank has served as director of the Darke County Park District (DCP) for 20 years. This year is also the 50th anniversary of the park district. Van Frank will retire from DCP on Dec. 31.
Daily Advocate
November filled with blessings
Hello November – a month that reminds us that we have so much to be grateful for; there’s a fire in the sky as the end of autumn comes. November is a reminder that until the end of everything, we are still receiving blessings. Often times called the best holiday month, it holds not only Thanksgiving and Veteran’s Day, but two Christian holidays All Saints Day and All Souls’ Day that are filled with remembrances and love. The month ends with the start of Advent, the beginning of the countdown to Christmas. May you have a wonderful month and enjoy the season.
Daily Advocate
City preparing for holiday season
All of the spooky and many of the fall decorations are coming down and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday season that is known for bringing cheer. With the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade a little more than two weeks away, city workers are getting a jump start on the holiday decorations. The bucket truck is out and workers are beginning to string the lights. The City of Greenville has previously received statewide recognition for the downtown district’s light display.
Daily Advocate
Union City Lion host Halloween Parade
UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club held the 2022 edition of uts annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Union City at Artisan Park. The weather was spectacular and approximately 150 Halloweeners, both young and old, participated in this great event. All contestants were...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees next regular meetings will be on Monday, November 28 and Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. The Neave Township Trustees year end meeting will be...
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
Daily Advocate
OSU Alumni Club hosts Tailgate Blood Drive
GREENVILLE — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Versailles Music Boosters take a stand for students
GREENVILLE — The Versailles Music Boosters and various community members confronted the Versailles Village Council Wednesday to inquire about their right to escorted celebrations. In the past, the Versailles Fire Department had given teams who received a State Championship a siren filled escort through town showcasing their accomplishment. This...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. “Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
peakofohio.com
Several railroad crossings to be repaired this week
Crews from CSX Railroad are performing repairs to several rail crossings this week. Today, crews are working on the railroad crossing on County Road 57. The railroad crossing located on Stockyard Road (Township Road 217) will be worked on tomorrow (November 1). Lastly, the railroad crossing located at Garfield and...
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Costco in Liberty Twp. to open in mid-November
Officials with Butler County’s first Costco store have announced the opening day and time for its new Liberty Twp. store, which is finishing up construction.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
WDTN
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
wnewsj.com
No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3
FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along north I-75 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-75 in Monroe has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Monroe, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project
The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road. The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall. At the meeting, residents...
