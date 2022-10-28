Hello November – a month that reminds us that we have so much to be grateful for; there’s a fire in the sky as the end of autumn comes. November is a reminder that until the end of everything, we are still receiving blessings. Often times called the best holiday month, it holds not only Thanksgiving and Veteran’s Day, but two Christian holidays All Saints Day and All Souls’ Day that are filled with remembrances and love. The month ends with the start of Advent, the beginning of the countdown to Christmas. May you have a wonderful month and enjoy the season.

