WRAL News

HSOT to debut live scoreboard show during football playoffs

Raleigh, N.C. — HighSchoolOT will introduce a new live show during the 2022 N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs that aims to bring score updates, insights from media, and interviews with players and coaches. The all new "HighSchoolOT Live Postgame Show" will stream live on Friday nights...
goduke.com

Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans

DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
WRAL News

Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State

Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
WRAL News

Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made...
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #10 Duke Blue Devils

We have now finally reached the top ten. It’s a new era in Durham. It’s the first time in 42 years that Mike Krzyzewski won’t be roaming the sidelines at Cameroon Indoor Stadium. The new guy at the helm, Jon Scheyer, has already established himself as one of the nation’s best recruiters. Now he will have to prove that he can coach, too.
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
visitraleigh.com

Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: November 2022

Festivals, parades and light displays—the Raleigh area is gearing up for the holidays this month! Shopping sprees, ballets, hockey games and more make for perfect weekend adventures, date nights and family gatherings. Have your jackets, scarves and boots ready? Let's dive in!. The Power of Women in Country Music...
WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
WRAL

How Durham Public Schools is recruiting nationwide

This article was written for our sponsor, Durham Public Schools. With over 32,000 students in Durham Public Schools, from elementary to high school, the district works to meet each student’s and teacher’s needs. "Durham Public Schools offers a wide range of opportunities for our students such as traditional...
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

