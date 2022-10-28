Read full article on original website
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Week 10 of the WRAL Power Rankings brings a new No. 1 team
We have a new number one team in the WRAL Power Rankings as North Carolina vaults into the top spot for the first time this season. The Tar Heels' 42-24 comeback win against Pitt put UNC in strong position to clinch the ACC Coastal division. 1. North Carolina, 7-1 (Previous:...
HSOT to debut live scoreboard show during football playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — HighSchoolOT will introduce a new live show during the 2022 N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs that aims to bring score updates, insights from media, and interviews with players and coaches. The all new "HighSchoolOT Live Postgame Show" will stream live on Friday nights...
NC State's Doeren: Retweet of post critical of Wolfpack fans who left early was an 'experiment'
NC State head coach Dave Doeren was bored Saturday. His team had rallied for an improbable 22-21 victory against Virginia Tech on Thursday night, and Doeren got to scrolling social media on the weekend. He found a tweet critical of the many Wolfpack fans who left the game early, some no doubt upset about the team's lackluster offense.
goduke.com
Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans
DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State
Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made...
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #10 Duke Blue Devils
We have now finally reached the top ten. It’s a new era in Durham. It’s the first time in 42 years that Mike Krzyzewski won’t be roaming the sidelines at Cameroon Indoor Stadium. The new guy at the helm, Jon Scheyer, has already established himself as one of the nation’s best recruiters. Now he will have to prove that he can coach, too.
Rain brings more trick than treat to Chapel Hill on Halloween night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Steady rain was certainly no treat at this year’s Halloween festivities on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Umbrellas became costume accessories as people took part in the annual tradition. Most appeared to take shelter and celebrate at area bars and restaurants that stayed opened.
fox29.com
Injured deer euthanized after breaking window, trashing North Carolina high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Authorities said a deer was euthanized after the animal was hurt while breaking into a North Carolina high school. Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, posted on Facebook on October 28 that the deer broke into a window at the local high school. The deer also...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
4 cars involved in crash on I-440 in Raleigh, heavy delays reported
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy delays were reported during the Tuesday morning commute after a multi-car crash on Interstate 440. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail. Tow trucks were blocking three lanes at 8 a.m., and delays began at...
visitraleigh.com
Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: November 2022
Festivals, parades and light displays—the Raleigh area is gearing up for the holidays this month! Shopping sprees, ballets, hockey games and more make for perfect weekend adventures, date nights and family gatherings. Have your jackets, scarves and boots ready? Let's dive in!. The Power of Women in Country Music...
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
WRAL
How Durham Public Schools is recruiting nationwide
This article was written for our sponsor, Durham Public Schools. With over 32,000 students in Durham Public Schools, from elementary to high school, the district works to meet each student’s and teacher’s needs. "Durham Public Schools offers a wide range of opportunities for our students such as traditional...
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
