KELOLAND TV
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
newsfromthestates.com
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
KELOLAND TV
sdpb.org
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem’s authoritarian regime: The governor gets her way or else, as she has shown time and time again
When dictators don’t like the rules, they change them, typically to benefit themselves, family members and close political allies. They intimidate and bully those in their way. And then get rid of them. They attack the press for asking questions when holding them accountable. And they have their hired...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Democrat Party launching statewide tour
The South Dakota Democratic Party is launching a statewide tour with rallies across the state. The rallies are an opportunity for folks to hear from candidates before Election Day. Who: Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, and other Democratic Candidates. Schedule...
KELOLAND TV
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
kchanews.com
KELOLAND TV
City seeks more help to market Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About $1 per attendee was spent in marketing the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to the estimated 505,000 attendees this year. Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie said the city spent more than $500,000 this year to market the annual rally. “It’s a large, significant, endeavor...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 31, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
hubcityradio.com
David Reiss starts new role as Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- David Reiss takes over as the new Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League Tuesday. Reiss says a number of issues came up at their recent state convention, including funding for affordable housing. Reiss says they are waiting on the results of the recreational marijuana ballot issue.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
KELOLAND TV
Abandoned cemetery final stop for Civil War veteran
Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained. Located on the West side of town in what would...
KELOLAND TV
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
KELOLAND TV
Read a banned book with Reach Literacy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve probably heard of books being ‘challenged’ or ‘banned,’ but do you know why that is? A monthly event aims to help you understand that. Step inside Reach Literacy and you’ll find thousands of books – even some that...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Amendment D
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
Medicaid (and Indian health funding) is on the South Dakota ballot
Yes vote would add millions of dollars to the health care networks #NativeVote22
KELOLAND TV
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
