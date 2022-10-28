ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 5

Related
KELOLAND TV

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
UTAH STATE
sdpb.org

Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem

Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
VIRGINIA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Democrat Party launching statewide tour

The South Dakota Democratic Party is launching a statewide tour with rallies across the state. The rallies are an opportunity for folks to hear from candidates before Election Day. Who: Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, and other Democratic Candidates. Schedule...
WASHINGTON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states

(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

City seeks more help to market Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About $1 per attendee was spent in marketing the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to the estimated 505,000 attendees this year. Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie said the city spent more than $500,000 this year to market the annual rally. “It’s a large, significant, endeavor...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 31, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Abandoned cemetery final stop for Civil War veteran

Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained. Located on the West side of town in what would...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Read a banned book with Reach Literacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve probably heard of books being ‘challenged’ or ‘banned,’ but do you know why that is? A monthly event aims to help you understand that. Step inside Reach Literacy and you’ll find thousands of books – even some that...
sdpb.org

South Dakota Focus: Amendment D

This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy