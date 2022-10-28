Read full article on original website
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030
By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
Space Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allianz, Hiscox, Munich Re
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Space Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Space Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s...
Research Results from Showa University Update Knowledge of Coumarins and Indandiones (Risk and benefit trade-off of thromboprophylaxis in patients with Fontan circulation: insights from the National Database of Health Insurance Claims of Japan): Drugs and Therapies – Coumarins and Indandiones
-- Researchers detail new data in coumarins and indandiones. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Patients with Fontan circulation are at an increased risk of developing thromboembolic events in the first 3-12 months after surgery [1,2]. Thromboembolic events can lead to significant mortality [3]. The current guidelines recommend the use of antithrombotic therapy, either aspirin or warfarin, as a primary thromboprophylaxis [4,5].”
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
Georgia flood insurance prices may rise due to climate change
Athens Banner-Herald (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Foresters Financial™ and diaTribe announce content partnership to drive greater awareness and education on diabetes
Foresters continues its commitment to provide life insurance solutions and insights to people living with diabetes. /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of American Diabetes Month in November, Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer boldly redefining the industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, proudly announces a content partnership with diaTribe, a leading provider of insights and actionable tips for people living with diabetes. diaTribe Learn is a global educational platform of the diaTribe Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit founded with a mission to improve and advocate for people living with diabetes and pre-diabetes.
