Read full article on original website
Related
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030
By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
Trawick International Wins 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year. The award-winning innovation is focused on high-altitude climbers and can be found in. Trawick International's. SafeTreker,...
American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. ®, a leader in the sale of fixed index annuities, has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest...
Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and. SEC. filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements,...
CNA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from. Zacks Investment Research. . Access a. Zacks. stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA.
Independence Pet Group Completes Acquisition of Pet Insurance Operations of Fairfax Financial
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Independence Pet Group. (“IPG”), a leading full-stack pet insurance platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s. U.S. and Canadian interests in the. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”) and. Pethealth Inc. IPG also announced that...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of M&T Insurance Agency, Inc.
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of. M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. (MTIA), an indirect subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In connection with the transaction,. Gallagher. becomes...
IGI to Release Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Thursday, November 10, 2022. , after the close of the. U.S.
InsurePro Surpasses $3M In Premiums Sold Since Launch
The insurtech startup sees 70% MoM growth in premiums sold since. , founder and Executive Chairman of Rex, announced that InsurePro, a Rex company, has surpassed. launch. In just a few months, InsurePro has become the most configurable and transparent business insurance platform in the market. "More than 50% of...
Benjamin Bomhoff Wins Award for “CTO of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. is the recipient of the “CTO of the Year” award at Excellence in Insurance Innovation. The Excellence in Insurance Innovation awards ceremony took place in. Las Vegas. and recognized the...
Havertys Furniture Implements LineSlip to Streamline Risk Management
LineSlip, an award-winning SaaS provider that automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence, has announced its partnership with Havertys, one of the top furniture retailers in the south and central. United States. . The platform enables Havertys' risk management team the ability to streamline the collection and reporting of...
Fidelity Life: Are Riders Truly Beneficial When Buying Term Life Insurance
The core component of a term life insurance policy is the death benefit. The policyholder's beneficiaries receive this money, which can help replace the policyholder's income and pay off debts if the policyholder passes away during the policy term. Prospective policyholders often encounter life insurance riders, or optional add-on coverage,...
Customer Satisfaction Stable Across Insurance Industries, With Positive Signs Coming Out of Hospitals, ACSI Data Show
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- One word best describes customer satisfaction in the insurance segment: stable. Member satisfaction with health insurance remains unchanged year over year with a score of 73 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Insurance and Health Care Study 2021-2022. Property and casualty insurers and life insurers are steady as well, both with ACSI scores of 78.
Columbia Insurance Group Selects Gradient AI to Increase Efficiency and Accuracy of Claims Operations for Workers’ Compensation and Commercial Automotive Insurance
Artificial Intelligence Solution Alerts Adjusters to High-Risk Claims, Speeds Claims Processing. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced that. has selected its solutions to innovate its claims operations for both workers’ compensation and commercial auto claims.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins, Announce Investigation of Cigna Group Insurance (now New York Life)’s Handling of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims
Families who have experienced a denial of assisted living facility coverage for their loved ones are encouraged to contact us. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“GPM”), a leading national consumer rights law firm, along with the. Law Offices of Sean K. Collins. (“SKC”) a leading national insurance benefits law firm, today...
Goldman Sachs adds another Fed rate hike to its forecast
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) The Fed already has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, putting the federal funds rate at 3% to 3.25%. to soon pivot away from its interest-rate-increase campaign, as they anticipate inflation will recede and the economy will slump. But. Goldman Sachs. economists feel otherwise. They...
Roots Automation Raises $10 Million Series A Round to Accelerate Growth
Transforms operations for leading insurance brands with AI and machine learning technology; brings an integrated, holistic approach to automation that aligns with insurers' human workforce. NEW YORK. ,. Nov. 1, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation, creator of advanced, intelligent Digital Coworkers for the insurance industry, today announced the closing of.
Health insurance cost holds steady
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) A prominent national survey found premiums for family coverage in employer health plans held steady this year - a first for an annual report that for decades historically showed family coverage in the. U.S. becoming increasingly expensive. While somewhat encouraging in terms of affordability, the findings in...
Goldman Sachs estimates four more Fed rate hikes, to reach 5% in March
Goldman Sachs has revised upward its estimate for the US Federal Reserve's key rates. In a note released by Bloomberg, economists anticipate that the Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 b.p. next Wednesday, when Jerome Powell and company meet to decide on a further hike in key rates. As for 2023, Goldman Sachs expects a 25 b.p. hike in February and March.
Foresters Financial launches Foresters Moments Grants
A benefit to keep members connected through community activities, overcoming loneliness and isolation together. /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial ™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose, and wellness, announced the launch of Foresters Moments™ grants today. Foresters Moments™ is a...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0