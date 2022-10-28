Man Utd vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs West Ham live stream will see David Moyes return to Old Trafford, hoping things end better than his spell at the club — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Man Utd vs West Ham live stream date, time, channels

The Man Utd vs West Ham live stream takes place Sunday, October 30.

► Time 4:15p.m. BST / 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After Casemiro's head rescued a late draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Erik Ten Hag will want his Man Utd team to go one better at home against West Ham. The Red Devils find themselves in 6th place, not catastrophic but equally not where they will want to be. Much like West Ham, United have had to power through a busy stretch of fixtures, thanks to their European commitments and the upcoming World Cup — this will be their fifth game in fourteen days. The potential return from injury of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial could go some way to relieving any tired legs in the squad. Key defender Raphael Varane remains injured until after the World Cup.

David Moyes was appointed Manchester United manager in 2013 and left 10 months later but his Ill-fated spell at the club is still remembered with shudders to this day. Given his achievements at West Ham in recent seasons, he has endeared himself to Hammer's fans, bringing European football to the London Stadium for the first time. West Ham are currently slap bang in the middle of the table, but after a win last time out against Bournemouth, and in Europe on Thursday, they will have their sights set on moving up. It was in that Europa Conference League game that Jarrod Bowen picked up a knock and West Ham fans will be desperate to see him return for this tricky fixture.

Although they lost in the league, West Ham memorably knocked United out of the League Cup at Old Trafford last season but with Ten Hag since coming in at United, that blueprint has little relevance to Sunday's fixture. Two sides both tired from a European game will be desperate for a result to ensure they play on the continent next season making the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream one to watch.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with a cable TV package.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV . The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. View Deal

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .