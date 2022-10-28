ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Watch: Fan arrested for throwing cup of ice at Mavericks star Luka Doncic

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the Brooklyn Nets headed towards their third straight loss on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, one fan took out his frustrations by chucking a cup of ice in the direction of Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic. The spillage caused a delay in the action during overtime and ultimately led to the fan's arrest.

Per a report from TMZ Sports, according to the NYPD, 24-year-old Justin Boatswain was the guilty party.

"Boatswain was immediately ID'ed as the cup-thrower, according to cops, and was escorted from his seat. Authorities say he was ultimately arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for interfering with a sporting event," the report read.

Despite a clutch steal from Ben Simmons and an ensuing game-tying dunk from Kevin Durant in the waning seconds of regulation on Thursday, Doncic's 41-point triple-double ultimately led visiting Dallas to a 129-125 win.

