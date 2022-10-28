Watch: Fan arrested for throwing cup of ice at Mavericks star Luka Doncic
With the Brooklyn Nets headed towards their third straight loss on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, one fan took out his frustrations by chucking a cup of ice in the direction of Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic. The spillage caused a delay in the action during overtime and ultimately led to the fan's arrest.
Per a report from TMZ Sports, according to the NYPD, 24-year-old Justin Boatswain was the guilty party.
"Boatswain was immediately ID'ed as the cup-thrower, according to cops, and was escorted from his seat. Authorities say he was ultimately arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for interfering with a sporting event," the report read.
Despite a clutch steal from Ben Simmons and an ensuing game-tying dunk from Kevin Durant in the waning seconds of regulation on Thursday, Doncic's 41-point triple-double ultimately led visiting Dallas to a 129-125 win.
Comments / 1