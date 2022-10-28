Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Tonight marks six years since then 17-year-old Jeremy Jourdain was last seen
Halloween night marks six years since then 17-year-old Jeremy Jourdain was last seen. According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, Jeremy was last seen in the area of 6th St. and Wood Ave. SE. Jeremy was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
lptv.org
Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
nativenewsonline.net
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation
CASS LAKE, Minn.— For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a former wood-preservation facility that operated from...
bemidjinow.com
Take 10 With The Chamber: Melissa Vacek Of Security Bank USA
In the latest episode of “Take 10 With The Chamber” presented by Pepsi-Nei Bottling, Bemidji Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall and Kev Jackson interviewed Melissa Vacek of Security Bank USA. Melissa discussed Security Bank and its long history in Bemidji, as well as her history with the Chamber. She actually worked for the Chamber and developed the Young Professionals Network some 16 years ago.
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates: Bemidji City Council At Large
The winners from the August Primary Election were invited for a second round of interviews ahead of the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is open through Nov. 7. The at large seat on the Bemidji City Council represents all residents of the city, representing all five wards.
bemidjinow.com
Beltrami County Board of Commissioners to consider resolution of support for federal bills that would support health coverage for inmates
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution that supports the inclusion of three bipartisan, federal bills that would ease the financial burden of medical expenses of jail inmates. According to the packet, inmates are otherwise excluded from receiving state or federal health insurance while incarcerated, leaving...
