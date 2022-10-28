In the latest episode of “Take 10 With The Chamber” presented by Pepsi-Nei Bottling, Bemidji Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall and Kev Jackson interviewed Melissa Vacek of Security Bank USA. Melissa discussed Security Bank and its long history in Bemidji, as well as her history with the Chamber. She actually worked for the Chamber and developed the Young Professionals Network some 16 years ago.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO