Midvale standoff suspect dead from self-inflicted wound, police say

PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.

