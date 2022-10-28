Midvale standoff suspect dead from self-inflicted wound, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Related
KSLTV
Shots fired during road rage incident in Kaysville, say police
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after he shot at another car in a road rage incident on Interstate 15 Monday. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said this chain of events could have led to serious injuries or even death. “Honestly, I didn’t think my car...
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
KSLTV
Woman buying costume at Provo man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was booked...
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD searching for suspect in connection to two robberies
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who allegedly robbed two financial institutions. According to a press release, SLCPD’s investigation began at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Someone called the police about a man that walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 W. 700 N. and demanded cash.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
18-year-old woman shot during West Valley City argument involving ‘around nine men’ standing alongside street
A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly "threw something" at them, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police amp up road enforcement for Halloween
Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state took to the streets for speeding enforcement, DUI enforcement and neighborhood patrol to monitor safety on Halloween.
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
KSLTV
A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
60-year-old man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as David Sacco, 60, died in the hospital after being hit by a car in Millcreek Saturday night, according to the Unified Police Department (UPD). Sgt. Melody Cutler, UPD, says the incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 3000 South Highland Dr. Sacco was reportedly crossing the […]
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
All WB I-80 lanes cleared after crash involving 3 semi-trucks
A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County.
Comments / 0