Stop blaming Jake Paul for boxing's biggest problems: Why YouTuber is no scapegoat for boxing's lack of integrity

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Nate Diaz Shows Up And Flips Off Jake Paul During The Weigh-Ins (Video)
Nate Diaz is throwing some fuel on the fire of his feud with Jake Paul. The much-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is just hours away and it seems like many combat sports fans are patiently waiting for this main event. Paul has made his way in the boxing world by beating former MMA fighters and having a loud personality to showcase his fights. It seems that people either love him or hate him but either way will tune into his fights. Those who love him enjoy his social media posts and flamboyant promotion. Those who hate him tune in to hopefully see him lose. So far in his short boxing career, however, he has not lost.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online today, start time, PPV prices
How to live stream the fight from anywhere as the controversial influencer takes on the MMA veteran.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva: Best meme’s and tweets
Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collided Saturday night, with Silva wanting to follow in the footsteps of his MMA brethren. On the same card that saw Silva lose to Paul, fans saw fellow MMA fighters Chris Avila and Uriah Hall get wins. Silva could not follow suit, losing to Paul.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results. Quite a number of eyes in the combat sports world, let alone the boxing world, will be focused on Glendale, AZ, where Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down in their promoted 187-pound, eight-round battle. Paul is looking to make the former...
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
