Stop blaming Jake Paul for boxing's biggest problems: Why YouTuber is no scapegoat for boxing's lack of integrity

Nate Diaz is throwing some fuel on the fire of his feud with Jake Paul. The much-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is just hours away and it seems like many combat sports fans are patiently waiting for this main event. Paul has made his way in the boxing world by beating former MMA fighters and having a loud personality to showcase his fights. It seems that people either love him or hate him but either way will tune into his fights. Those who love him enjoy his social media posts and flamboyant promotion. Those who hate him tune in to hopefully see him lose. So far in his short boxing career, however, he has not lost.

2 DAYS AGO