Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1

TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo

Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History

Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson. According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."
OZARK, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
ksmu.org

Springfield hospitals are dealing with a surge in RSV cases

Springfield hospitals are seeing a surge in patients—primarily children—seeking care for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Mercy Springfield spokesperson Sonya Kullman said in a news release the hospital is seeing the kind of spike now that itdoesn'tusually see until January, and doctorsdon’t know how high numbers will go.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS News

7 hospitalized after amusement park train derails in Missouri

Seven people were hospitalized in southern Missouri on Wednesday after an amusement park train derailed from its tracks, officials have confirmed. The people transported to nearby hospitals included six guests and one staff member at Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson near the Arkansas border. Few details are...
BRANSON, MO

