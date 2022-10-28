Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
KYTV
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History
Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson. According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
ksmu.org
Springfield hospitals are dealing with a surge in RSV cases
Springfield hospitals are seeing a surge in patients—primarily children—seeking care for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Mercy Springfield spokesperson Sonya Kullman said in a news release the hospital is seeing the kind of spike now that itdoesn'tusually see until January, and doctorsdon’t know how high numbers will go.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
Missouri health department investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's...
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
7 hospitalized after amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people were hospitalized in southern Missouri on Wednesday after an amusement park train derailed from its tracks, officials have confirmed. The people transported to nearby hospitals included six guests and one staff member at Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson near the Arkansas border. Few details are...
Springfield man accused of beating 62-year-old with piece of wood 50 times
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly beating his neighbor with a piece of wood while people watched and filmed him. Dustin David Hubler, 27, of Springfield was arrested and formally charged with one count of felony assault on Oct. 28. According to a police report, officers were called to East Commercial […]
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
Comments / 0