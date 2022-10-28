Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
crawfordcountynow.com
Three fugitives on the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Phillip Moxley—40 years old, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moxley is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion, and Columbus areas.
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
WTOL-TV
OSHP investigating after prisoner death; body camera footage chronicles moments before inmate collapses
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Newly-released body camera footage provides additional context – while at the same time - raises additional questions about the death of an inmate at the Richland Correctional Institution earlier this month. Jesus Chavez died on Oct. 15 after going into what state prison officials described...
WHIZ
Woman Charged in Putnam Tavern Fatal
A local woman faces charges in a fatal accident that took place this weekend at the Putnam Tavern. Zanesville Police said 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators explore unexplained encounters inside old Delaware County Jail
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Ghost stories are told to keep us up at night. But are these just tales or fantasies... or is something else out there? Some believe. Others doubt. The old Delaware County Jail is said to tell more than just a chilling story. What You Need...
Knox Pages
Danville lone Knox County team to survive opening round of playoffs
DANVILLE — And then there was one. Danville was the lone Knox County team to survive the opening round of the playoffs over the weekend.
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
WHIZ
Home invasion in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion. It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue in Coshocton. Authorities said they received a 911 call stating that two males forced entry into the residence, and fired a weapon...
crawfordcountynow.com
Judge to Tupps: ”there’s a price to pay”
BUCYRUS—Jason Tupps, 47, of Galion, was sentenced Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Tupps was found guilty in an August jury trial with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree punishable with up to eleven years in prison. Visiting Judge Howard Hall took statements from...
richlandsource.com
Fugitives of the week identified for week of Oct. 25
MANSFIELD — Four men with ties to the Mansfield area are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Two injured in stabbing at assisted living facility in Powell
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on the 3900 block of Bradford Court after a married couple was […]
Ohio deputies looking for suspects that allegedly broke into home and fired a gun at resident
Deputies in Coshocton say they are looking for suspects that broke into a house and fired a gun at the resident inside. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 2:11 am for a home invasion. Officials say two males forced entry into the residence, and upon entry fired a weapon toward […]
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash
RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County most wanted suspects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects. Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs,...
Second man arrested, another identified in Jeffrey Chandler fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler. 33-year-old Dominic Elmore was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of Chandler, who was shot and killed during an argument outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road in […]
Motorcycle crashes into back of car, killing Huron County man
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old Huron County man was killed Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a vehicle waiting to make a turn, according to the State Highway Patrol. Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, was thrown from his motorcycle when the...
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
1 person dead in head-on collision with Ohio police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
