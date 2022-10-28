ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California marijuana company sued after customers say its weed was not strong enough

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A California marijuana company is being sued for false advertising after two dissatisfied customers said its weed was not strong enough.

The class action lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.

Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, filed the 26-page suit Oct. 20 on additional allegations including unfair competition and negligent misrepresentation.

Both plaintiffs claim they bought pre-rolled Jeeter-brand joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.

A class action lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit filed October 20, 2022. Los Angeles County Superior Court

As required by The California Department of Cannabis Control regulations, all of the Jeeter products claim to have a specific, high THC content, the plaintiffs' attorney, Christin Cho, wrote in the lawsuit.

“Because cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products, declaring that their products have a very high THC content allows Defendants to charge premium rates for their cannabis products,” the lawsuit reads.

But testing, the suit continues, revealed the joints actually had a lower THC content than claimed, meaning "millions of consumers" were overpaying for a weaker product.

Jeeter, the subsidiary of DreamFields – the company that produced the joints – could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

But in a statement shared with CNN , the Desert Hot Springs-based company called the allegations “baseless and ridiculous.”

“The allegations regarding our THC levels are false,” the statement reads. “We take pride in our compliance and commitment to state-mandated testing procedures, including independent, third-party testing. The product and our integrity (are) something we truly value as a company, and take all the proper and legal steps before our product hits the shelves.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages including restitution, an injunction against the company as well as attorney fees in the case.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California marijuana company sued after customers say its weed was not strong enough

Bae Blew
3d ago

I am happy this happened. Some dispensaries are selling THC but it's not getting anybody high enough. 🤣💯💯💯

