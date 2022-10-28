Read full article on original website
Beginner’s luck? NC man hits the jackpot his second time playing the lottery
A 56-year-old man played the lottery for the second time ever — and scored a jackpot prize in North Carolina. “My heart went into my feet,” winner Billy Pruett said in an Oct. 31 news release. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”. After the sleepless night, Pruett...
Bear searching for a ‘sweet treat’ climbs on top of Colorado home, photos show
Halloween attracted some early trick-or-treaters this year in Colorado, state wildlife officials said. One trickster ended up on the roof of a home in Steamboat Springs in search of a sweet treat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos of the bear on top of the house with a warning: “Don’t let your house become the popular one on the block for the wrong reasons this Halloween.”
Worker’s hand stuck ‘up to the second knuckle’ in meat tenderizer, Oregon rescuers say
A supermarket worker was rushed to a trauma center after getting one hand stuck in a meat tenderizer, Oregon officials said. Four of the worker’s fingers were “entrapped up to the second knuckle,” Portland Fire & Rescue wrote Oct. 27 in a news release. Crews reported using...
Want to start saving for college? WA’s GET Prepaid Tuition Program reopens enrollment
Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program will accept new enrollments starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, providing families a way to save for future college and career training costs while their children are young, the Washington College Savings Plans program announced Monday. The 2022-2023 enrollment period runs through May 31 and...
Cascade Natural Gas bills to jump 20% this month. Here’s why it is going up
Grants are available for lower-income families to help pay the increase.
Hydroplaning in WA can be scary. How to prevent it, plus tips for driving in the rain
As Washington’s rainy season has started across the state, drivers should avoid hydroplaning on the road. Hydroplaning occurs when tires lose their grip and traction on the road and start to travel on the surface of the water on top of the road. When your car hydroplanes, it limits your ability to steer and brake, according to Bridgestone.
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Statewide high school football pairings for Week 10
The high school football postseason begins across Washington this week. Here are the statewide pairings for the Week 10 district round. Winners will advance to the the state playoffs, which begin next week. Qualifying teams in each of the six classifications will be seeded into the state brackets on Sunday. In 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, 16 teams advance to the state playoffs. In 2B and 1B, 12 teams advance.
