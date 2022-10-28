The high school football postseason begins across Washington this week. Here are the statewide pairings for the Week 10 district round. Winners will advance to the the state playoffs, which begin next week. Qualifying teams in each of the six classifications will be seeded into the state brackets on Sunday. In 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, 16 teams advance to the state playoffs. In 2B and 1B, 12 teams advance.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO