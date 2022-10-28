Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle that was spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of multiple bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman that was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number. She was then identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County Sheriff seeks information on Java shooting
The arrival of two victims at local hospitals alerted the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office that reports of gunfire in Java were correct. The Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot outside James Crossing apartments
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man was seriously injured from a shooting on Longview Road early Monday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said. Longview Road is a part of James Crossing Apartments. Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a man who had been shot. LPD said they...
WBTM
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
WSET
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street late Monday night. Police tell us the person who was shot has non-life threatening injuries. Police...
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WSET
20-year-old in custody after police chase in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit. 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies said. Ardito was driving a...
WDBJ7.com
Trial date set for accused Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man who police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Oct. 31. His trial is set for next April 17-18. He’s...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
WSET
1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
wfirnews.com
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
WSLS
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
cbs19news
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with Roanoke 15-year-old’s murder extradited from TX
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have made an arrest and charged a man in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old in September. The Roanoke Police Department says they have arrested 23-year-old Demarco C. Jackson of Roanoke and charged him with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jackson is being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damarion Sanders in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3. Detectives with RPD say through their investigation of the shooting, Jackson became a suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
WSET
23-year-old charged with first-degree murder after Palm Avenue NW shooting: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department has charged a 23-year-old in connection to a shooting on Palm Avenue NW in Roanoke on Saturday, September 3. The Roanoke Police Department was notified of reports of shots fired at the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3.
WSET
VOTE: Amherst County K-9 Unit in running for $15,000 grant
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
