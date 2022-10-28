ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have made an arrest and charged a man in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old in September. The Roanoke Police Department says they have arrested 23-year-old Demarco C. Jackson of Roanoke and charged him with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jackson is being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damarion Sanders in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3. Detectives with RPD say through their investigation of the shooting, Jackson became a suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

