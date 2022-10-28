ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

The whole world is singing 'Happy Birthday' all wrong

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — The 'Happy Birthday' song that we all love to sing was created in 1912, but that doesn't mean improvements can't be made. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Solana Beach for what felt like a repeat performance. Eighteen years ago, I rang the doorbell...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
ranchandcoast.com

6 Memorable Ways to Celebrate in San Diego This Halloween Weekend

Join The Forum Carlsbad for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating, creepy characters, Halloween activities, photo booths, and tunes. Arrive in your best costume to trick-or-treat through participating stores and restaurants. Participating businesses will be designated by a Halloween decal on their front door. Trick-or-Treaters can make the booth near Anthropologie their first stop to receive a complimentary bucket to collect candy! Also near Anthropologie, local band, Hullabaloo, will perform and entertain guests from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch October 28-30 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Whaley House. Check out "America's Most Haunted House" in Old Town. Built in 1856, the house has been the scene of haunted happening throughout the years. Book day or evening tours, self-guided tours, or paranormal investigations. Buy tickets on their website. Trick-or-treat on India Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Comic-Con 2023 Open Registration starts Nov. 5

SAN DIEGO — Open Registration for Comic-Con 2023 begins at 9 a.m. PST on November 5. That's your chance to secure tickets to one of San Diego's biggest events, but you could face some tough competition as thousands of people will also be trying to buy a badge. Registration...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

El Cajon's 'Mother Goose Parade' canceled

EL CAJON, Calif. — Organizers of El Cajon's annual 'Mother Goose Parade' announced Friday that the 2022 event was canceled. San Diego County's largest parade, and a staple of generations, was set to welcome thousands of paradegoers on November 20, but instead is now on the backburner, according to Patti Tuttle Shyrock the Executive Director and Past President of the Mother Goose Parade Association, who cited "unprecedented staffing, logistics, and supply chain challenges."
EL CAJON, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy