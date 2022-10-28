Read full article on original website
CBS 8
The whole world is singing 'Happy Birthday' all wrong
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — The 'Happy Birthday' song that we all love to sing was created in 1912, but that doesn't mean improvements can't be made. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Solana Beach for what felt like a repeat performance. Eighteen years ago, I rang the doorbell...
ranchandcoast.com
6 Memorable Ways to Celebrate in San Diego This Halloween Weekend
Join The Forum Carlsbad for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating, creepy characters, Halloween activities, photo booths, and tunes. Arrive in your best costume to trick-or-treat through participating stores and restaurants. Participating businesses will be designated by a Halloween decal on their front door. Trick-or-Treaters can make the booth near Anthropologie their first stop to receive a complimentary bucket to collect candy! Also near Anthropologie, local band, Hullabaloo, will perform and entertain guests from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
Weekend Watch October 28-30 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Whaley House. Check out "America's Most Haunted House" in Old Town. Built in 1856, the house has been the scene of haunted happening throughout the years. Book day or evening tours, self-guided tours, or paranormal investigations. Buy tickets on their website. Trick-or-treat on India Street.
My Favorite San Diego Coffee Shops to Work At
I've had the awesome privilege to work fully remotely since March 2020. That comes with lots of freedom, but there are also plenty of downsides to it. Especially since I live in a one-bedroom apartment with no dedicated office space.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Comic-Con 2023 Open Registration starts Nov. 5
SAN DIEGO — Open Registration for Comic-Con 2023 begins at 9 a.m. PST on November 5. That's your chance to secure tickets to one of San Diego's biggest events, but you could face some tough competition as thousands of people will also be trying to buy a badge. Registration...
Halloween haunts are in full swing ahead of trick-or-treating in Chula Vista
Halloween haunts are in full swing in Chula Vista as kids everywhere get ready to head out for trick-or-treating.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 28-30 – Halloween Edition
Boo! Did you in, right? Tripped over nothing because we startled you so much! No? Sigh. Well, this San Diego weekend, there are scares a-plenty to be had, of the mild eeek! variety all the way to bringing the big screams. And since Halloween is Monday, wear that costume all...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
An ode to the San Diego homes with spooky Halloween decorations
SAN DIEGO — Vampires, monsters, and witches galore. Are lurking behind every closed door. Make sure to not get spooked by a ghoul or a ghost!!. It’s a time for creepy decorations and Trick-or-Treating. And of course enjoy all the candy and chocolate you’ll be eating. Mummies...
NBC San Diego
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
Halloween in Chula Vista: Here's why it's ranked 4th trick-or-treat city in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
El Cajon's 'Mother Goose Parade' canceled
EL CAJON, Calif. — Organizers of El Cajon's annual 'Mother Goose Parade' announced Friday that the 2022 event was canceled. San Diego County's largest parade, and a staple of generations, was set to welcome thousands of paradegoers on November 20, but instead is now on the backburner, according to Patti Tuttle Shyrock the Executive Director and Past President of the Mother Goose Parade Association, who cited "unprecedented staffing, logistics, and supply chain challenges."
Check your ticket! $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Do you have the winning ticket?. The California Lottery is still waiting for the player who bought a jackpot-winning SuperLotto Plus ticket at a 7-Eleven located at 430 Spruce Street in San Diego in April to come forward. Lottery officials say the $38,000,000 prize...
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
'Poltergeist activity' | The haunted history of Hotel Del Coronado
CORONADO, Calif. — The Hotel Del Coronado is ranked among the most haunted hotels in the United States. CBS 8 got an inside look at what visitors on haunted tours might see today. The hotel is a San Diego icon. Over the years, its hosted movie stars and presidents...
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
CBS 8
