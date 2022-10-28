Film Factory Entertainment (“Wild Tales,” “The Clan”) has acquired sales rights to “Blondi,” the feature debut of Argentina’s Dolores Fonzi, star of Santiago Mitre’s Cannes Critics’ Week winner “Paulina.” Amazon’s Prime Video has licensed “Blondi” for VOD in the U.S. and Latin America. Mitre, whose “Argentina, 1985” is being talked up as an international feature Oscar frontrunner, produces “Blondi.” Further producers are Agustina Llambi Campbell and Santiago Carabante at La Unión de los Ríos (“Paulina,” “Argentina, 1985”), Mark Johnson and Tom Williams from Gran Via Prods. (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”) and Fernanda del Nido at Setembro Cine (“Una Mujer Fantástica”). Written by Fonzi...

