Fayetteville, AR

ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
talkbusiness.net

State business leaders join Governor in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday (Oct. 31) in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis and see the state join 19 other states with legal recreational use. At a news conference at the headquarters of the...
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
5newsonline.com

Child poverty rates rank high in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
magnoliareporter.com

Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table

Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
KHBS

John White On The Record

ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
kuaf.com

A Question of Ethics in a Fayetteville City Council Race

Scott Berna, a candidate for city council in Fayetteville, offered to pay high school students to work a campaign event. Berna reached out to Brad Stamps, boys basketball head coach at Fayetteville High School, offering to make a contribution to their team. We spoke to the candidate, the Arkansas Ethics Commission, as well as the school district for our reporting.
ualrpublicradio.org

Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
5newsonline.com

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas Razorbacks

AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done. Today, the Auburn administration made a decision to part ways with the Tigers' head coach. Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
