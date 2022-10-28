Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington shares his plans if elected next Arkansas governor
In a one-on-one interview with KARK 4 News, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. discusses the policies he would implement if he is successful in his bid to be the next governor of Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Week 9: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week
ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, November 1st, at 3 PM.
talkbusiness.net
State business leaders join Governor in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday (Oct. 31) in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis and see the state join 19 other states with legal recreational use. At a news conference at the headquarters of the...
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
5newsonline.com
Child poverty rates rank high in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
magnoliareporter.com
Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table
Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
KHBS
John White On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
Talk Business & Politics: Recession and talking with Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. about Arkansas Governor’s race
On this week’s Talk Business & Politics, host Roby Brock talks about potentially avoiding a recession and interviews Arkansas Governor candidate, Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
kuaf.com
A Question of Ethics in a Fayetteville City Council Race
Scott Berna, a candidate for city council in Fayetteville, offered to pay high school students to work a campaign event. Berna reached out to Brad Stamps, boys basketball head coach at Fayetteville High School, offering to make a contribution to their team. We spoke to the candidate, the Arkansas Ethics Commission, as well as the school district for our reporting.
ualrpublicradio.org
Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers
A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
5newsonline.com
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas Razorbacks
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done. Today, the Auburn administration made a decision to part ways with the Tigers' head coach. Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
