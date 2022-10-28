ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man armed with rifle detained after SWAT standoff on Indy's east side

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was armed with a rifle inside a vacant home early Friday on the city's east side was detained following negotiations with a SWAT team, an official with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, entered the unoccupied rental property alone before witnesses called 911, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

IMPD officers responded about 8 a.m. to the building, in the 2200 block of Admiral Drive, for a report of a burglary. This is near 21st and Arlington.

A SWAT team was called to the scene after officers realized the suspect was armed.

Once SWAT officers arrived at the scene, the suspect for a time did not respond to commands to come out of the building. Then, shortly before 10 a.m., officers entered the residence and successfully detained the suspect "without further incident," Cook said.

He was detained about 9:52 a.m.

At one point, a flash bang was used as a tactic to remove the suspect from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Cook said the suspect was wanted on several warrants but didn't divulge details regarding the charges.

