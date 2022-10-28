Read full article on original website
Shootout between drivers leaves 2 buildings, 4 cars damaged by gunfire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a suspected rolling shootout between two vehicles chasing after each other through a Jackson County apartment community. Police were called at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to the area of Tanbark Lane West in Summit Township for a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman hit-and-killed in Rochester Hills moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted pickup truck driver
A search is on for the driver of a car that hit and killed a Genesee County woman in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning, just moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted someone inside a different vehicle.
Alert issued at 10/30/2022 04:30:05 AM EDT.
Update to MSU Alert: Shooting in Downtown East Lansing. UPDATE: Regarding the report of a shooting off-campus in the City of East Lansing near Grove St and Linden St, the suspects are believed to have left the area. Please continue to avoid the area and use caution. Contact East Lansing Police at 517-351-4220 or 911 to report any suspicious activity. Sent at 04:29:59 on 10-30-2022.
One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument
EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenager. According to authorities, Ahniyia Jackson is a 15-year-old girl who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Anyone who has seen Ahniyia Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact...
1 shot overnight in downtown East Lansing
Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
$2,500 reward offered for tips in case of missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl
Ann Arbor Police are searching for a teenage girl who hasn’t been seen by her family for a couple of days. She left a note talking about self harm,
Man in LPD custody after fleeing crash, breaking into home
In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.
Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
With video: Police investigating postgame 'assault' involving MSU, UM players
Ann Arbor — Police have launched an investigation into an ugly postgame fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following Michigan's 29-7 victory over rival Michigan State late Saturday night. Tempers flared on the field as the closing seconds ticked off the clock, but cooler heads appeared to prevail...
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
