96.1 The Eagle

WIBX 950

USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York

Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
96.1 The Eagle

New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes

Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Home Heating Bill Assistance Applications Accepted Starting November 1st

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that beginning November 1st, New Yorkers can begin applying for hundreds of dollars in federal assistance toward paying their heating bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, can provide up to $976 toward your bill this winter. The program aims to help low and middle-income households, as well as senior citizens and others on fixed-incomes, in keeping their homes warm -- with higher energy costs in mind.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tips for Getting the Real ID/Enhanced NY Driver License

Getting the new Enhanced Driver License or Real ID in New York may be harder for some people than others as time is running out for the upgrade. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner is making the rounds of the Southern Tier and Central New York, stopping at airports in Broome and Onondaga counties, reminding residents that the deadline is approaching for travelers to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver License if they have any plans to fly or travel outside the country even to Canada or Mexico.
96.1 The Eagle

19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkeys For Thanksgiving

Looking for fresh turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these 19 recommended Upstate New York farms. These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2022. Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24th. Are you ready yet?. Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?. Cooking the perfect turkey...
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor

Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
TULLY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Inmate Steals Over $27,000 in Federal Pandemic Insurance Benefits

Keansburg, New Jersey couple Irvis Jorge (44), and Pamela Febo (38), pled guilty to conspiring to steal government property. The defendants admitted to a conspiracy in which they agreed to, and did, submit a fraudulent unemployment claim to New York Department of Labor (NYS DOL) using Jorge's personal identifying information during the time period where Jorge was an inmate in New York State Department of Corrects and Community Supervisions. (NYS DOCCS).
KEANSBURG, NJ
96.1 The Eagle

Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

