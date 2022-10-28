Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
FL Gov. DeSantis Stumping for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin in Long Island
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Long Island on Saturday to stump for New York’s GOP gubernatorial candidate and Congress member Lee Zeldin, the NY Post reported. DeSantis was set to appear 7:30 pm at a “Get Out the Vote” rally Saturday evening at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Home Heating Bill Assistance Applications Accepted Starting November 1st
Governor Kathy Hochul announced that beginning November 1st, New Yorkers can begin applying for hundreds of dollars in federal assistance toward paying their heating bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, can provide up to $976 toward your bill this winter. The program aims to help low and middle-income households, as well as senior citizens and others on fixed-incomes, in keeping their homes warm -- with higher energy costs in mind.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
Tips for Getting the Real ID/Enhanced NY Driver License
Getting the new Enhanced Driver License or Real ID in New York may be harder for some people than others as time is running out for the upgrade. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner is making the rounds of the Southern Tier and Central New York, stopping at airports in Broome and Onondaga counties, reminding residents that the deadline is approaching for travelers to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver License if they have any plans to fly or travel outside the country even to Canada or Mexico.
19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkeys For Thanksgiving
Looking for fresh turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these 19 recommended Upstate New York farms. These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2022. Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24th. Are you ready yet?. Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?. Cooking the perfect turkey...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor
Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
Inmate Steals Over $27,000 in Federal Pandemic Insurance Benefits
Keansburg, New Jersey couple Irvis Jorge (44), and Pamela Febo (38), pled guilty to conspiring to steal government property. The defendants admitted to a conspiracy in which they agreed to, and did, submit a fraudulent unemployment claim to New York Department of Labor (NYS DOL) using Jorge's personal identifying information during the time period where Jorge was an inmate in New York State Department of Corrects and Community Supervisions. (NYS DOCCS).
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
New York state marching band show: Westmoreland, Phoenix tie for 2nd in small school 2 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CNY rivals Phoenix and Westmoreland shared a spot near the top of the state on Sunday. Each school posted an 88.4 to tie for second place in the small school 2 division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship meet at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
