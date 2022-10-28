If there’s one thing those with acrophobia know to be true, it’s that houses on cliffs weren’t designed for them. Luckily, a new book from Lannoo Publishers makes it possible for anyone to get a good look at some of these properties without having to set foot inside. Written by Agata Toromanoff, In Living on the Edge: Houses on Cliffs looks at more than 40 properties built in what most would call “unbuildable” locations. “In my books, I always focus on aspects that make architecture special,” Toromanoff tells AD. “Living on the edge means constructing places in the most challenging locations, and, in many cases, in the middle of unspoiled nature.” With both the physical challenge and being tasked with finding a dialogue with nature that doesn’t harm the environment, bringing these homes into existence is only that much more impressive. “It is fascinating to study the latest examples and see how various architects around the globe come up with ingenious ideas and observe the way the discipline evolves,” Toromanoff says. Below, find nine houses on cliffs where living is not for the faint of heart.

7 DAYS AGO