U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
kut.org
Austinites spend one last Halloween with Lucy in Disguise on South Congress
A giant Pikachu. The head of every Ninja Turtle. All four Sgt. Pepper uniforms. A box of fancy mustaches. A case of shimmering eyelashes. For the last four decades, there’s been a place in Austin where people could find all of these oddities: Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds. “I...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Texas subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
CBS Austin
Broken Spoke could become historic landmark
Some city council members think too much of 'old Austin' is fading away. That's why they want to make an iconic live music venue on South Lamar a historic landmark. An item on this week's city council agenda could start the process of designating Broken Spoke as a historic landmark.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Grand opening for Round Rock location of Mojo Coffee set for Nov. 17
Mojo Coffee will hold a grand opening for its first Round Rock location near Mayfield Ranch on Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee will hold the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17, according to the company. The Texas-based coffee chain will occupy one of the tenant spaces of the retail center under construction at 3100 RM 1431, Round Rock. The small coffee chain has locations in Burnet, Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. www.mojodrivethru.com.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
365thingsaustin.com
Nightmare On Gibson Street
Nightmare on Gibson Street has been going on all month, and this Saturday is their official Halloween party—when things get really spooky! Head to Gibson Street Bar tonight for a Halloween party, DJs, dry ice punch bowls, and deadly cocktails. When: Saturday, October 29th. Location:. 1109 S Lamar Blvd.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour
Austin's Weird Homes Tour allows people to check out the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year, and tickets are available for $40.
fox7austin.com
What should you do if you are being kidnapped?
Austin police are investigating two concerning incidents this weekend in which women were forced into cars against their will. Thankfully, the victims in both cases were able to get to safety.
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
365thingsaustin.com
Peter Pan Mini Golf
Get outside and take part in some old school fun at Peter Pan Mini Golf! The iconic hangout spot has been around for 74 years and offers two 18-hole mini golf courses! You can BYOB (yes, you can bring your own coolers!), but no glass please. Hours: Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10pm....
