WYTV.com
Dry weather Sunday, rain coming for Halloween
Expect a mostly clear night tonight. Clouds will increase Sunday as the next storm system starts approaching the Valley. Lows fall to the upper 30s tonight. Highs warm to the lower to mid-60s Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday...
Scattered rain showers moving in for Halloween
Clouds will continue to thicken across the area and skies will stay cloudy into tonight. Chances for showers return to the forecast tonight and tomorrow. It won’t be as cold with temperatures falling into the upper 40s tonight. Highs warm to the lower to mid-60s Monday. FUTURE TRACKER. The...
Isolated showers possible tonight and tomorrow morning
Cloudy skies are expected tonight. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out either as low pressure approaches the Valley. Temperatures are currently in the low 60s. They’ll drop into the low 50s overnight. EVENING OUTLOOK. Plan for cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower (40%). Temperatures...
