ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
KWQC

City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Boat ramp closes for maintenance

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has announced the public boat ramp at Lock and Dam 13 north of Fulton, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 31. The closure is anticipated to last until Monday, Nov. 7. Boat ramps at Cattail Slough and Big...
FULTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf

Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
SILVIS, IL
rejournals.com

Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa

Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Park band set to kick off 55th year

A musical journey around the globe will open the 55th season of the Bettendorf Park Band at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The public is welcome and admission is free.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location. Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Police Asking Folks to Vote for New Police Dog Fahgo for K-9 Grant, Deadline to Vote is Monday

The Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 program is back after a nearly 5-year absence. Officer Dustin Sugars was selected to be the handler and will be attending training at FMK9 in Berrien Springs, Michigan beginning October 31. Once training is complete, he and his K9 partner will be assigned to patrol duties and will be actively seeking out narcotics trafficking in Rock Falls and the surrounding area as requested to assist by other agencies.
ROCK FALLS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf’s Diamond Lady among beached boats in Memphis

Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them. The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
KBUR

Downtown Burlington business catches fire

Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
BURLINGTON, IA
wvik.org

Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder

On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues

MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy