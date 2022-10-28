ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schnecksville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown

Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 6:00 - Man charged with attempted homicide for highway shooting near Allentown

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with attempted homicide after a shooting last week, in traffic, on Route 22 just outside of Allentown. Troopers say Jacob Garcia came to them and said he fired shots at a man in car because he "feared for his life," but investigators say witnesses told them it looked like a road-rage incident. Troopers also believe the shot that wounded the driver of the car came from behind.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trial underway for man accused in Lehigh, Lafayette assaults

EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church

A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
CATASAUQUA, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local agencies offer help in applying for LIHEAP

Two local agencies are offering help to residents applying for heating assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Officials with United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging said staff members are available to assist in applying for the benefits. LIHEAP offers...
SCRANTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Hawkwatch: Water main break in Bethlehem, possible water loss on campus

Update (11:25 a.m): According to a second Hawkwatch notification, sent at 10:54 a.m., The City of Bethlehem has completed its testing and water service has been restored to campus. There should be no other impact to campus. The City of Bethlehem has a water main break located north of Lehigh’s...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy