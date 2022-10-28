Read full article on original website
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Swimming & Diving Concludes A-10 Challenge
GENEVA, Ohio – The Vikings concluded the two-day A-10 Challenge on Sunday afternoon. The men placed fourth and the women came in fifth. Paddy Johnston had the lone win on the day in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:50.78. Reno James came in third during the event with a 1:55.73.
csuvikings.com
Erler Wins Viking Invitational Singles Title
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team wrapped up action at the Viking Invitational Sunday, highlighted by Mikael Erler capturing the Singles Title. Erler earned a spot in the Singles Main Draw finals after picking up a 6-3, 6-0 victory against teammate Maxime Mareschal-Hay in the semifinals. Erler then earned a come-from-behind 3-6, 7-5, 1-0(4) victory against Buffalo's Simon Wibler in the championship match, marking the fifth time out of the six year history of the Viking Invitational that Cleveland State has won the singles title.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men's Soccer Draws With Wright State on Senior Night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State (9-3-4, 5-1-2) battled to a 2-2 draw with Wright State (4-6-5, 4-1-3) on Saturday evening, which was also Senior Night. Prior to the game, the Green and White recognized their nine seniors. THE GAME. Wright State had the first scoring chance in the fifth...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Continues Momentum On Second Day Of Viking Invitational
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team continued its strong play on the second day of the Vikings Invitational Saturday, with three Vikings advancing to the semifinals of the Main Singles Draw. After picking up two wins on Saturday the Cleveland State trio of Kade Mindry, Maxime...
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
Shania Twain announces album, tour stop in Cleveland
Grammy award-winning icon Shania Twain is coming to Northeast Ohio.
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
Cleveland Scene
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
Auto supplier Lear to open $80M EV parts manufacturing facility in Michigan
Southfield-based Lear Corp. will open an $80 million manufacturing facility that will "provide hundreds of highly skilled jobs" in Michigan after the automotive supplier won a program with General Motors Co., the company said Thursday. Lear was selected to exclusively supply battery disconnect units on all full-size sport utility vehicles...
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
Plan calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall for mixed-use development
The owners of Lakeside Mall want to demolish the decades-old mall and build a massive mixed-use project, according to filings within the Sterling Heights City Council.
