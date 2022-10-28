Read full article on original website
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Florida 42-20
Georgia football defeated Florida 42-20 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 and the Gators fell to 4-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Florida opened the second half firing on all cylinders, posting 17 unanswered points coming out of the break to cut Georgia’s 28-3 lead to 28-20.
Universities of Georgia and Florida condemn antisemitic messages displayed after game
After the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, antisemitic messages were seen outside of the stadium and at other locations in Jacksonville. Vic Micolucci, a news anchor and investigative reporter at News4JAX in the Jacksonville area, tweeted a video from a relative on Saturday...
Out of state students on why they chose UGA
As application season begins, potential students have been applying to the University of Georgia for fall 2023. However, UGA is starting to look a lot different than it has in past years with an increase in out of state applicants and students, specifically from the Northeast. In 2020, 15% of...
UGA exhibit celebrates 50 years of women's athletics
Every year, University of Georgia Athletics history specialist, Jason Hasty, presents an exhibit through the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library that highlights a different aspect of the university’s sports history. This year, Hasty curated an exhibit titled “A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA.”
Athens band Hotel Fiction releases sophomore EP
Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, the Athens duo that makes up the indie band, Hotel Fiction, released their sophomore EP, “Enjoy Your Stay,” on Oct. 28. The EP has six tracks, including three singles that were already released. The songs explore the journey to being unapologetically yourself and letting go of the past in order to move on.
The Chats bring punk center stage in Athens
On Friday night, Australia-natives, The Chats, brought punk rock to the Georgia Theatre, with local band Nuclear Tourism opening on the rooftop. The Chats, who describe themself as ‘shed-rock,’ are known for their brash, witty lyricism with many of their most popular songs centering around aspects of Australian culture. Slang is also a large part of their music, with songs like “Pub Feed” and “Smoko” featuring references to their native state of Queensland.
UGA College Republicans and Young Democrats debate ahead of election
Members from the University of Georgia chapters of College Republicans and Young Democrats took the stage at the UGA chapel for their Great Debate on Wednesday night. Both groups discussed various policy issues, as the polls close in under two weeks. This year’s debate was hosted by Georgia Political Review,...
Clarke County Sheriff's Office holds fall festival
Trapeze artists, candy apples, face painting and a haunted house are just a few of the activities that children and families were able to experience at the Fall Festival hosted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Q. Williams on Friday evening. Seventeen organizations from across the...
