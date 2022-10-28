On Friday night, Australia-natives, The Chats, brought punk rock to the Georgia Theatre, with local band Nuclear Tourism opening on the rooftop. The Chats, who describe themself as ‘shed-rock,’ are known for their brash, witty lyricism with many of their most popular songs centering around aspects of Australian culture. Slang is also a large part of their music, with songs like “Pub Feed” and “Smoko” featuring references to their native state of Queensland.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO