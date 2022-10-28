Read full article on original website
‘What If I Don’t Like Music Anymore?’: A Wildly Honest Conversation Between BTS’ RM and Pharrell Williams
At this point in their reign as the world’s biggest band, the members of BTS are accustomed to hero worship and nervous fans. But as that group’s leader, RM, sits across from Pharrell Williams in early September, onstage in an empty, secured auditorium at Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art, he’s unnerved to find himself on the other side of the equation. It feels “embarrassing,” RM says with a smile, to talk about his artistic journey in front of “my own idol.”
Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Britt Lower Go Feral in ‘Wolf’ Video
On Monday, to celebrate the holiday, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the music video for their eclectic song “Wolf.” The visual follows Severance actress Britt Lower getting lost in the woods and turning completely feral, before discovering Karen O. at a middle-of-nowhere bar. The cinematic visual, directed by...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.
Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members. The streaming service told The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of...
Bruce Springsteen Talks Catalog Sale, Memories of Clarence Clemons and Listening to Taylor Swift With His Daughter in Howard Stern Interview
Bruce Springsteen sat down with Howard Stern live on SiriusXM on Monday morning for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the sale of his songwriting catalog to his memories of Clarence Clemons and thoughts on Taylor Swift. Springsteen appeared on the show to promote his new album of classic soul covers, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” which releases on Nov. 11.
Here Are The Must-See, Nearly Unrecognizable Halloween Costumes Of 2022
These celebrities truly brought their A-game as they dressed up for the haunting holiday. Which costume is your favorite?
TCM to Auction Original ‘E.T.’ Mechatronic, Marilyn Monroe Gowns
Calling all Marilyn enthusiasts: Take home a part of Marilyn Monroe’s history this December. The ultimate holiday present for cinephiles kicks off December 17 with the Turner Classic Movies partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to host the “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” sale. A black Marilyn Monroe wool cocktail dress will be part of the auction, with an estimated price tag of $40,000 to $60,000, as well as the white sleeveless sundress worn by Monroe in the series of photographs alongside husband Arthur Miller in 1956. The photoshoot was replicated in “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s recent reimagining of Monroe’s life for Netflix...
ET model from 1982 film expected to fetch $3m at auction
Mechanical model to go on sale in auction that also includes items from Harry Potter films
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With Cover of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’
After erroneous reports of the 87-year-old’s death circulated earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” rep Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
