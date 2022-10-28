ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently

Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21

- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28

WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury

WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
ODB: I Got A Call For The WWE Royal Rumble, But Someone Turned It Down

ODB says she got a call for the WWE Royal Rumble, but it didn't work out. ODB previously rose to stardom in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. She is a four-time TNA Women's Knockouts Champion, and she also a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She has also popped up in NWA and AEW in recent years, and she returned to IMPACT in 2021. These days, she is focused on her food truck business, but her future as a wrestler remains up in the air.
Sami Zayn Discusses Getting The Bloodline To Crack Up During Segments

Sami Zayn is always feeling Ucey. Since being aligned with The Bloodline (Roman Reign, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa), Sami Zayn has gotten all four men to break character on-screen with comments, quips, stories, or dances. The most recent example happened on Friday's SmackDown when Sami proclaimed that Jey hasn't been "Ucey" recently, leading to everyone breaking and laughing.
WWE RAW Results (10/31/22): Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Appear, Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/31/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE celebrates Halloween as only they can. A beast will be present tonight as Brock Lesnar will appear just five nights at before he faces Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Also, Roman Reigns makes a final Monday Night Raw appearance before his championship defense against Logan Paul this Saturday.
Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People

Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
Deconstructing The Devil in MJF | Tim & Joel Pod

Tim and Joel are back for another week's worth of wrestling banter - from MJF's babyface-devil persona to Sami Zayn breaking the ENTIRE Bloodline this past week on SmackDown. Join the boys for a lighthearted look at this week in wrestling. "They always said the Devil would be handsome..." -...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle

Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
