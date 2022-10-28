Read full article on original website
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
Fightful Costume Party | WWE Raw Full Show Review 10/31/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) are in costume for the WWE Raw 10/31/22 post show!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on...
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently
Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21
- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28
WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury
WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
ODB: I Got A Call For The WWE Royal Rumble, But Someone Turned It Down
ODB says she got a call for the WWE Royal Rumble, but it didn't work out. ODB previously rose to stardom in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. She is a four-time TNA Women's Knockouts Champion, and she also a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She has also popped up in NWA and AEW in recent years, and she returned to IMPACT in 2021. These days, she is focused on her food truck business, but her future as a wrestler remains up in the air.
Sami Zayn Discusses Getting The Bloodline To Crack Up During Segments
Sami Zayn is always feeling Ucey. Since being aligned with The Bloodline (Roman Reign, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa), Sami Zayn has gotten all four men to break character on-screen with comments, quips, stories, or dances. The most recent example happened on Friday's SmackDown when Sami proclaimed that Jey hasn't been "Ucey" recently, leading to everyone breaking and laughing.
Jimmy Uso Says The Door Is Open For Ava Raine To Join The Bloodline: Schism's Throwin' Up The Twos
Jimmy Uso has nothing but big love for Ava Raine after her WWE NXT television debut. On October 25, The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, officially made her television debut as the fourth member of Schism. Of course, while she currently considers Joe Gacy and the members of Schism to be her family, her true Bloodline is always ready to welcome her with open arms.
Matt Cardona: Without Z! True Long Island Story, There Would Be No BTE And No AEW
Ask and you shall receive. Matt Cardona has held many championships throughout his career, but the one that never leaves his side, unless he loses it, is the Internet Championship. The belt was created in 2011 on Z! True Long Island Story, which was a YouTube show created by Cardona during his WWE tenure.
Serpentico Speaks With Fightful About AEW, Greektown Wrestling, More | 2022 Interview
Joel Pearl speaks with AEW's Serpentico at Greektown Wrestling!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale On New Streaming Platform, WWE Rumors, AEW
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale speaks with Fightful about the new direction for the company's streaming, as well as WWE and AEW rumors. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/29): New USA Tag Belts Debut, Max The Impaler, Ricky Morton In Action
NWA USA Results (10/29) - Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. - Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino at Hard Times. - Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he will be keeping an eye on the Davey Richards...
WWE RAW Results (10/31/22): Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Appear, Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/31/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE celebrates Halloween as only they can. A beast will be present tonight as Brock Lesnar will appear just five nights at before he faces Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Also, Roman Reigns makes a final Monday Night Raw appearance before his championship defense against Logan Paul this Saturday.
Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People
Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
Deconstructing The Devil in MJF | Tim & Joel Pod
Tim and Joel are back for another week's worth of wrestling banter - from MJF's babyface-devil persona to Sami Zayn breaking the ENTIRE Bloodline this past week on SmackDown. Join the boys for a lighthearted look at this week in wrestling. "They always said the Devil would be handsome..." -...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle
Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
