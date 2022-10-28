ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

SYK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat

SLM - Free Report) , formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead

ORCC - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents, which indicates an improvement of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric matches the consensus mark.
Trex (TREX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

TREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates

In the third quarter of 2022, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual revival as business operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. Despite supply chain woes related to continued chip shortage and challenging macroeconomic environment, the industry seemed to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices.
Meridian Bank (MRBK) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

MRBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.87%. A...
Amedisys (AMED) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Cut

AMED - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for third-quarter 2022, down 24.8% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The quarter’s adjustments include certain acquisition and integration costs, centralization and reorganization costs, COVID-19 costs and fuel supplement...
What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?

DVN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?

XOM - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.
What's in Store for Hudson Technologies (HDSN) in Q3 Earnings?

HDSN - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $78 million, indicating growth of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Shares Jump 11.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

AMERISAFE, Inc.’s (. AMSF - Free Report) shares have jumped 11.1% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Oct 26. Its results were supported by higher premiums and net investment income. However, the positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level, lower fees, and other income. The market value of its bond portfolio took a hit in the quarter.
Rambus (RMBS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

RMBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.20%. A...
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

RRX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for...
Cenovus (CVE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CVE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading integrated energy company’s earnings per share of 93 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 89 cents, owing to higher daily oil sand production.
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?

OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Cardinal Health (CAH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

CAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.26%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative earnings surprise being 3.78%.
Earnings Preview: International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

IFF - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3

RPC Inc (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat...
Nu Skin (NUS) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Consider

NUS - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $569.5 million, suggesting a decline of 11.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The...

