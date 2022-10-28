Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Dems ‘frantic’ over ‘tightening’ NY Governor’s race, Hochul no longer ‘presumed safe': New York Times report
The New York Times reported Thursday that Democrats are "frantic" over reports that the gubernatorial race between Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is tightening. In a piece titled, "As Governor’s Race Tightens, a Frantic Call to Action Among Democrats," the outlet claimed that the party and...
NY moves to count absentee ballots amid legal challenge
Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said.
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Senate control could go either way despite Republican momentum
Neither party has a clear advantage in the polls or in early voting in the handful of races that will decide control of the Senate.
FCSD BOE Discusses State Assessment Scores For Grades 3-8 ELA, Math, Science
FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. During the superintendent’s report, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, along with principals and department directors, presented an analysis of the...
2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and the really ugly
Is a Republican wave building for Election Day? Possibly, but that wave may already be here, and it may have been coming for weeks. Pollsters may be heading for a beating, perhaps even worse than the Democrats. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the media and the polling community. But the...
CiTi BOCES Hosts Local Trades Unions, Oswego County Students For 2022 Trades Fair
MEXICO, NY – High school students from all nine Oswego County school districts recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with representatives from many local trades unions during a Trades Fair hosted in the Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation lab at CiTi BOCES’ main campus in Mexico.
OCSD BOE To Hold Policy Committee Meeting, BOE Meeting November 1
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will be conducting the following meetings:. Policy Committee Meeting – November 1, 2022 – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regular Board of Education Meeting – November 1, 2022 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both...
CNBC
Democrats hold slim leads over GOP rivals in key Senate races in Pa., Ga. and Ariz., new poll shows
Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and incumbent Sens. Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly hold slim leads over their Republican opponents, a New York Times and Siena College poll shows. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat in Nevada, according to the poll.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 2