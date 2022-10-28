ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

“The Bird Is Freed” – Elon Musk Closes Twitter Deal, Opens New Era For Social Media Platform

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTmbM_0iq5ZCLG00
Getty

A cryptic tweet by Elon Musk and late-night purge of top executives closed Twitter’s takeover saga as chaotically as it began, with no formal announcement just a four-word post by the self-declared Chief Twit — “the bird is freed.”

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX who said he is buying the platform “to help humanity” is set to hold a town hall later today with staff. Musk has threatened to slash the workforce and will, in fact, require major cuts to meet what will be Twitter’s reported interest burden of $1 billion annually to lenders who helped him close the $44 billion deal — a pricetag that will go down as one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in the history of M&A deals on the Street, said analyst Dan Ives.

The New York Stock Exchange halted trade in Twitter shares before the open today and, according to an SEC filing confirming the deal close, plans to delist the securities completely by Nov. 8.

The focus now turns squarely to how the self-described “free speech absolutist” plans to run the giant social media platform, which is highly influential in the U.S. and abroad, especially with key elections looming. Twitter last reported 238 million daily active users. Musk’s comments on free speech have horrified the platform’s liberal audience and public interest groups. He has said he does not believe in permanent bans on users. A question is whether he will re-platform former President Donald Trump, who was ejected from Twitter in Jan. of 2021 for fomenting violence around the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. Musk has said publicly that he thought that decision was a mistake.

One of the fired executives, Vijaya Gadde, was Twitter’s head of legal and policy, overseeing content moderation. Also shown the door were CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal. Musk apparently plans to take over as chief executive for the time being.

Social media has become even more of a Wild West lately with Kanye West, know as Ye, and currently in the midst of a deep backlash for antisemitic rants, buying conservative network Parler earlier this month. Trump is holding court on his own platform, Truth Social. This latest round of earnings has seen Snapchat parent Snap’s stock decimated by a slowdown in digital ad sales and lower engagement. Wall Street is spewing bile at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, for pivoting to an as yet undefined Metaverse business that lost $3.7 billion last quarter alone.

Business plans for Twitter will continue to include advertising. It’s the bulk of the company’s revenue but Musk said early on a goal would be to lessen dependency on Madison Avenue. Advertisers are sensitive to where their products appear and can have a moderating effect on content. Musk, in an open letter yesterday, welcomed advertisers as long as their content is “relevant” to users, and reassured them that, “Twitter can obviously not become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!”

“Not ‘a free for all hellscape’ is a pretty low bar,” noted Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, on CNBC today.

This ending is a very good one for most Twitter shareholders, who were bought out at a hefty $54.20 a share, a price agreed on back in April when the deal was signed. The company’s financial performance had been historically weak and it had not been highly successful in monetizing its user base.

The road to today’s deal was tortured. Shortly after signing the agreement, Musk balked as the stock market plunged, along with shares of Twitter. He launched a campaign against the company he had pledged to buy, undermining Twitter’s management, business and morale with insults and tweets that included a famous poop emoji. At one point, he declared the deal was “on hold,” then he unilaterally terminated it in July.

Twitter sued in Delaware Chancery Court, saying buyer’s remorse was not a legal basis to walk away.

Musk insisted his concern was Twitter’s underreporting the number of fake, or bot, accounts on its platform.

As the two sides headed to trial first set for Oct. 17, Musk’s case seemed weak, in part because he had expressly waived the right to due diligence in the merger agreement – a decision that’s been hard to understand. As discovery continued, he tried to renegotiate the price down, but no go. About to be deposed, he flip-flopped again and renewed his original offer.

A judge stayed the trial and gave him an Oct. 28 deadline to close.

On a Tesla earnings call last week, Musk said he and fellow investors are “clearly overpaying” but that “the long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack

Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account tweeted an article to a Los Angeles Times story about the suspect that attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home. “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them...
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Benzinga

If Twitter Lays Off Employees After Elon Musk Buyout, Here's Who Could Get Cut

A new report said Twitter could cut 75% of employees after an acquisition is completed. Elon Musk announced his thoughts on job cuts earlier this year. Social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR could have a new owner with a pending $44-billion acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is completed, and the deal could bring massive job cuts to the company.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy