Read full article on original website
Related
Man and woman killed in bizarre string of Fairfield crimes identified
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in Fairfield during a bizarre string of events that ended with a suspect in jail. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kernisha Jenay McClinon, 30, and Ray B. Dover Jr., 60. Cortney Dion Price, 38,...
39-year-old ID’d as man shot to death in Homewood CVS parking lot
A 39-year-old Birmingham man has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Eric Steven Kaczmarek. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at the store on the corner of West...
38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood
From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail
A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
ABC 33/40 News
22-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa interstate shooting
A 19-year-old was shot Monday morning while driving on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa, and a 22-year-old man is charged in the shooting. The shooting happened around 7:30 A.M. between the 72 and 73 mile markers. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to recover.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
21-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Birmingham on Friday, Oct. 28, at approximately 9:58 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ramon James Turman, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a motor vehicle […]
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28.
wbrc.com
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29. According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the […]
Birmingham man jailed after fatal shooting, carjacking and deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist in Fairfield all in just over 1 hour
A Birmingham man is behind bars after authorities say he shot a woman to death at a Fairfield hotel, carjacked a family at gunpoint and then possibly fatally struck a bicyclist. Cortney Dion Price, 38, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a murder charge. More charges are...
ABC 33/40 News
Two injured after shots fired into vehicle before crash into VA building
Two men were injured from gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Birmingham Police Department. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries from the incident. Police said the two men were in a car when shots were fired into the vehicle. The car then crashed into the Veteran's Affairs hospital building in Birmingham.
Male dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS
UPDATE: Homewood police announced Sunday the victim was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at UAB Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. EARLIER: A shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS left one person critically injured. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at...
Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public
Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
52-year-old inmate serving life without parole dies in Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary
A 52-year-old state inmate died Friday in William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. Harold Wayne Bailey was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m. after he was found unresponsive by the nursing staff in the facility’s infirmary, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates. Bailey was in the infirmary...
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting
The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
UPDATE: Irondale PD identifies violent suspect in Irondale assault
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Irondale Police Chief Jason Wiggins announced that the Irondale Police Criminal Investigations Unit has positively identified a violent suspect who allegedly committed an assault at the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard on Wednesday. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Irondale Police Criminal Investigations Division obtained two outstanding felony warrants […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0