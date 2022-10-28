ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
95.3 The Bear

Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

22-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa interstate shooting

A 19-year-old was shot Monday morning while driving on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa, and a 22-year-old man is charged in the shooting. The shooting happened around 7:30 A.M. between the 72 and 73 mile markers. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to recover.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29. According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two injured after shots fired into vehicle before crash into VA building

Two men were injured from gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Birmingham Police Department. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries from the incident. Police said the two men were in a car when shots were fired into the vehicle. The car then crashed into the Veteran's Affairs hospital building in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Male dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS

UPDATE: Homewood police announced Sunday the victim was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at UAB Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. EARLIER: A shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS left one person critically injured. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public

Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting

The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Irondale PD identifies violent suspect in Irondale assault

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Irondale Police Chief Jason Wiggins announced that the Irondale Police Criminal Investigations Unit has positively identified a violent suspect who allegedly committed an assault at the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard on Wednesday. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Irondale Police Criminal Investigations Division obtained two outstanding felony warrants […]
IRONDALE, AL
