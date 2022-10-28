Read full article on original website
Every Country in the British Commonwealth
When Queen Elizabeth II died, her son, King Charles III, ascended the throne. King Charles is now not only the titular head of state of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but also the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, a voluntary association of 56 independent nations scattered across the globe. (See the most important […]
Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames ‘mismanagement’
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations.
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared to an all-time high in […]
Isabelle Huppert Thriller ‘The Sitting Duck’ Lures Buyers for The Bureau Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
The Bureau Sales has scored a raft of deals on “The Sitting Duck,” Jean-Paul Salomé’s thriller based on a true story starring Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”). The movie world premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Horizons section. Adapted from Caroline Michel-Aguirre’s book “La Syndicaliste,” “The Sitting Duck” tells the true story of Maureen Kearney (Huppert), the head union representative of a French multinational nuclear powerhouse who becomes a whistleblower, denouncing top-secret deals that shook the French nuclear sector. One day, Kearney is found in her home, tied to a chair, the letter “A” carved into her abdomen, and a knife handle...
India PM to visit site of bridge collapse as families mourn
MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister prepared to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra...
