Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall
“It's a statewide problem. We have a lot of deteriorated pavements. A lot of bridges that are in the need of repair. We do have some increase in funding coming up, particularly for bridges.”
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
KNOE TV8
WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
cenlanow.com
An Alabama County ballot error puts Shepherd, Barker on all ballots
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, the Union County Election Commission held an emergency meeting at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to address a ballot error. The error, concerning State Rep. Sonia Barker (R- Smackover) and Rep. Matthew Shepherd (R- El Dorado), will not affect the outcome of the race.
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman's apartment on October 27, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPL Board of Control committee discusses Event Center’s future
The Lincoln Parish Library Board of Control knows it has to make the LPL Events Center profitable for budgetary reasons and is exploring ideas to be able to do so. On Thursday, the Board’s Events Center committee gathered at the library to do just such, with the discussion focusing on a potential teaming with the Ruston-Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
cenlanow.com
Meet Me at the Court offers free transportation to election polls
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is offering free rides to the polls during voting for the General Election happening in November. This is also being offered during Early Voting, going on now.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
KNOE TV8
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
myarklamiss.com
New Union County Treasurer appointed
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Quorum Court met briefly on Friday, October 28, 2022, to appoint a new Treasurer who will serve the county for the rest of the year. Before voting on and swearing in the new Treasurer, Justices of the Peace first had to declare a vacancy in office.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has third COVID-19 death in a week
Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378. Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday. Total...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver threatens Good Samaritan
A Homer motorist was arrested last Wednesday night after he allegedly ran his vehicle into a ditch and then threatened to kill a man who came to his aid. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on La. Highway 146 (White Lightning Road) about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle had run into the ditch and the driver was being aggressive with the homeowner.
cenlanow.com
Captain D’s employee accused of pulling knife on co-worker during argument, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D’s located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with an employee who mentioned that she and 59-year-old Sharona Wyatt Davis have been arguing with each other for multiple months.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields marijuana, wanted man
Two men were arrested Monday after a Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Deputy D. Johnston was on patrol on U.S. Hwy 80 near Grambling Monday night when he saw a vehicle with a headlight out. He stopped the vehicle near the Lincoln Preparatory School. While speaking to the driver, the deputy saw the front seat passenger had suspected marijuana scattered on top of his pants. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the driver stated yes, he had a firearm on him. The handgun was retrieved, and the occupants were directed out of the vehicle.
Shots fired at Grambling bar; suspect arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, around 1 AM, Grambling City Police responded to a possibly shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers were advised that security personnel told a White male that he […]
KNOE TV8
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
cenlanow.com
Driver swerves minivan while eating pizza; arrested for gun and drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a minivan traveling on Swartz School Road in Monroe, La., crossing the white fog line multiple times. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Barry Gene Jinks, and the passenger, 36-year-old Randal E. Jinks Jr.
Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
Comments / 0