Post Register
Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Marching Band wins big in D3 competition
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — We're introduced you to their Director T.J. Eriksen, and now - the Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Band is competing on the blue at Boise State for district competition - and winning some big awards!. Big smiles and even bigger awards for the Eagle High...
Post Register
Lowman Ponds closed for fishing due to invasive weeds
LOWMAN, Idaho (CBS2) — In an effort to address chronic issues with invasive aquatic weed, both ponds at the Lowman Ponds access site will be drawn down and will remain drained throughout the winter. "The issue with aquatic weeds at Lowman Ponds is something we have wrestled with for...
Post Register
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
Post Register
Idaho Public Utilities hosting hearings for feedback on customer-generated energy
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will host three public hearings to get feedback on energy generated from customer solar panels. In June, Idaho Power released a study of its on-site generation program. The program allows Idaho Power customers to pay an independent contractor to have solar panels or other systems installed on their homes and then receive credit for surplus energy they generate.
Post Register
New study says Boise 4th best place to raise a family in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new study from StorageCafe ranked the 100 largest cities in the country and identified which ones were the best to raise kids. Boise was ranked 4th. 29 metrics, including public school ratings, safety, home prices, cost of groceries, share of families with children, cultural and outdoor recreation opportunities and more, were used for the study.
Post Register
Report: Boise sees #1 largest monthly rent decline
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief. After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. In a report from Apartment List, the national median rent decreased by 0.7% in...
Post Register
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Post Register
Suspect arrested in Caldwell apartment fire
CALDWELL, IDAHO (CBS2) — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment fire today just after noon right off Chicago and Kimball street. Four Caldwell police officers were on the scene as residents were still inside the building, together with the Caldwell Fire dept. they were able to evacuate the entire building to completion.
Post Register
Three hurt after shooting in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in Caldwell. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Caldwell Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of S. Illinois Avenue where a very large Halloween party was taking place. According to police, two of the attendees...
Post Register
WATCH: Ada county commissioner district 3 race
CBS2 interviewed all three candidates for the Ada County Commissioner district 3 race. Republican candidate Tom Dayley, Democrat Patricia Nilsson, and Independent Anthony "Tony" Jones are competing to replace Commissioner Kendra Kenyon, who chose not to run for re-election. Water, responsible growth, and affordable housing were among the top challenges...
Post Register
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
